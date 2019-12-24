There are going to be some very happy children come Christmas morning.
The Lower County Christmas basket program was a dashing success this year, with most families coming to pick up their presents at FISH Food Bank Friday. Director Peggy Morache said the process went as well as possible.
“It was really terrific,” she said. “We had a great group of volunteers and our staff had it very well organized. Everything went beautifully.”
The Christmas basket program is structured where families sign up for the program and supply a list of needs, while another family signs up to “adopt” them. Morache said every family that signed up this year was adopted, and they were even able to accommodate approximately 50 extra families due to the generosity of the community. In all, approximately 215 families received presents this year, although Morache said some families on the list didn’t make it to the distribution event.
“We’re trying to reach them now to make sure they go out,” she said.
Morache said the primary focus of the Christmas basket program this year was on distributing toys to children. Although food security especially important during the holidays, she said they decided to focus on toys because there is plenty of food available local food banks throughout the county, including hers.
“We felt like what resources and time we had this year in particular needed to be focused on gifts,” she said. “We had gifts for the parents, and then some clothes but mostly toys for the children.”
As far as toys go, Morache said she saw the entire spectrum during the organization of the event.
“I saw soccer balls, Legos, Barbie dolls,” she said. “I saw puzzles and board games and action figures. It was across the board all kinds of things that kids will really love finding under the tree come Christmas morning.”
Beyond the obvious generosity of the local community, Morache said a major amount of credit for the success of the program this year goes to the numerous volunteers who came to help sort, organize, wrap and distribute gifts.
“We couldn’t have done it without the volunteers,” she said. “It just would not have happened. We had some that were here every single day working on it and making sure that it went well.”
Along with the volunteers, Morache said the food bank employees stepped up this year to take on a monumental task beyond the norm. She said the process transformed them all and gave them a new perspective on how to appreciate the holiday season.
“Our staff was completely devoted to it, and made sure that it went well,” she said. “Watching people come in and get gifts for their children, some of them started to cry. They were so happy and relieved that they were going to have presents under the tree.”
Although the food bank is still working on a plan to handle the event next year, Morache said the outpouring of generosity of the community this year tells her that it will be successful for years to come.
“Seeing the way people rose to the occasion and took these families on and bought them presents to make sure they had a really special day,” she noted. “It just really reinforced the meaning of Christmas.”