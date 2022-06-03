“Picnic in the Park” is back this year, this time without any of the pandemic-related restrictions. The program provides free summer lunches to any child 18 or younger, five days a week. It is basically a replacement for the school lunches that many children rely on.
During the pandemic, people were able to pick up a week’s worth of breakfast and lunches in one stop, then take them home. Now that the pandemic has receded, children are required to eat the breakfasts and lunches on location.
According to FISH food bank special program manager Gary Bye, there are going to be 10 locations set up around the county with the first few opening June 20. The program is available to anyone 18 and under, it doesn’t matter if they are enrolled in any specific school district.
“There are a lot of kids that really depend on the free or reduced breakfast and lunches, who don’t have anything during the summer,” Bye said. “We will be providing lunches … where any kid 18 and under can come get a free lunch.”
The meals are described as “sack lunches”, and the locations will be run by a combination of volunteers and paid staff from FISH. The meals will be brought to locations mostly through vans, but workers will set up a distribution table. Picnic tables will be located around the distribution area where kids will eat their lunches.
Most of the picnic locations are already covered in case of bad weather, Bye said they are looking for ways to provide shelter for uncovered areas, but nothing has been confirmed yet.
The program is always looking for more volunteers, and people interested can contact Bye through email at gary@kvfish.org.