Lunch is served: Mount Stuart implements reusable lunch trays By JACK BELCHER staff writer Jack Belcher Author email Oct 7, 2021 3 hrs ago Mount Stuart Elementary School is the first school in Ellensburg to use reusable trays, but this was not the plan. The original idea was to have Lincoln Elementary School pilot the program, and make the switch from disposable polystyrene trays to washable ones, however like many plans made in 2019, it was ruined by the coronavirus pandemic."Due to construction and COVID, things kind of got muddled. So I don’t really know if we can call it a pilot at this point,” Alexandra Epstein-Solfield, Child Nutrition Director at ESD said. “Since last year didn’t really happen… we are just implementing the trays as the new schools come on board.”The reason Lincoln was chosen as a pilot was to test how much it would cost the district to implement the reusable trays in a school without the proper technologies. The estimated increase made in 2019 was over $40,000 per school. The largest increase was labor costs and the purchase of new mechanical dishwashers.According to Epstein-Solfield, Mount Stuart Elementary, and the soon to be opened Ida Nason Aronica Elementary, were built with the intent to use the reusable trays, and thus, have the dishwashers built into them. Epstein-Solfield said one thing they learned from this was the labor costs do not increase too much if the school has the proper equipment. “I have employees who work approximately 10 hours total at Mount Stuart to run the kitchen there. They haven’t had to work more to use the trays,” Epstein-Solfield said.The district wanted to switch to reusable trays for a couple of reasons, brought forth by the community. The two main points brought up were the health affects to students (polystyrene has been classified as a probable carcinogen, meaning it likely causes cancer), and the damage to the environment (the trays can take up to a million years to decompose).“They are working out really well. It’s a good feeling for us, knowing we are doing our bit for the environment. It seems to be going real smoothly, the kids seem to be liking them and are using them," Keefer said.Epstein-Solfield said it's very likely the trays will be implemented to other schools in the district over the next few years. The exact timing of this is still up in the air because of COVID and other factors, but it's "pretty much a sure thing." 