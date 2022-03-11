The seat on the Ellensburg School Board being left by Meg Ludlum is going to be filled by Ellensburg resident, Madeline deMaintenon. deMaintenon has been living in Ellensburg since 2012, and described herself as “a numbers person.”
Her resume and experience matches that description with over a decade of economic experience with several organizations. She has a bachelors of arts in political sciences, and a bachelors of science in economics, both from the University of Washington. She went back to school in 2014-15 to get a post baccalaureate in accounting from Central Washington University.
She has been involved in the Ellensburg community along with her husband, as they co-own Fidelina’s Taqueria. They bought the restaurant in 2012, which prompted their move to the area.
deMaintenon also works full time as a certified public accountant for Grebb, Johnson, Reed and Wachsmith, a consulting and tax servicing firm located in Ellensburg. She has held this position since 2016.
With two kids in the Ellensburg School District, and a third kid joining in the next few years, deMaintenon wanted to volunteer her services to make sure they grew up in the best district possible.
“There have been so many changes since COVID in how school has been operating, and especially for the little ones now with the school zones, I think that this is hopefully the one last big change and then we can get back to some sense of normalcy,” deMaintenon said. “My kids have not had a normal year of school yet, and I’m looking forward to that change.”
The ESD board was spoiled for choice when it came to deciding on a new board member. Board President Jason White said all four candidates would be fantastic choices, and the board went into the vote unsure of who they were going to pick. However, the board was unanimous in its decision to select deMaintenon for the position. The other applicants were Wendie Castillo, Jordan Ledo and Tim Lawless.
“Madeline is a strong candidate, I think all candidates were strong,” said board member Tosha Woods. “She has accounting experience and her family owns a business downtown… I am especially excited about her experience with accounting because we are moving into some difficulty with our budget.”
deMaintenon said she wasn’t sure what she was feeling when the board unanimously elected her as a new member with almost no discussion and when she was up against such strong competition.
She felt the nerves hit her the second the vote was finalized, and hopes she has what it takes to meet the expectations of the other board members and the Ellensburg community.