Make Music Ellensburg school hosting a meet and greet on Friday By RODNEY HARWOOD staff writer Rodney Harwood Sep 29, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Jan Jaffe has put together a group of teachers and a philosophy of sharing music with people who always wanted to learn. It’s called Make Music Ellensburg. Courtesy photo Jan Jaffe has put together a group of teachers and a philosophy of sharing music with people who always wanted to learn. Courtesy photo Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ellensburg is a music town with Jazz in the Valley, Central Washington University’s Jazz Band I, to go along with a wide assortment of bands and players.The Make Music Ellensburg school is expected to take the ability to learn and play music to a new level.Jan Jaffe has put together a group of teachers and a philosophy of sharing music with people who always wanted to learn or never thought it was possible. There’s no more excuses. Now there is a place to learn and people to show you how to do it.Make Music Ellensburg is hosting a meet and greet on Friday at the new location on Third Avenue to give people a chance to meet the instructors, listen to a little live music and see what the school has to offer.“I’ve been based out of my house during the pandemic. Our staff has grown to six instructors. Now we have a place of our own,” said Jaffee, who is an experienced, certificated teacher and performing singer/songwriter.“Music is for everyone and participation should be available to everyone regardless of age, skill, or circumstance. It has a subtle way of encouraging problem-solving, self-esteem, self-discipline and responsibility.”Jaffe has a Master of Music Education from Central Washington University with experience teaching private lessons, K-12 music classes, community ensembles, summer camps, and a variety of musical workshops. She was also a finalist in the Best of Kittitas County 2020 musician category. Make Music Ellensburg offers a dynamic range of lessons, classes, workshops, ensembles, as well as referrals to other local resources.Jaffe has put together an all-star cast of instructors, including Micah Heflen, Amanda Christian, Sophia Goodenberger, Nick Colletto and Bronson Moreno.Jan Jaffe: Piano, guitar, ukulele, preschool music, voice & choir, songwriting, adult learners. Jaffe can get you started and connected to the musical world.Micah Heflen (Micah J): Int/adv electric & acoustic guitar, piano, songwriting, Latin & Afro-Cuban & improv styles. Micah J can help you get on stage.Amanda Christian: Piano, clarinet, saxophone, ukulele. Christian can keep you on track with her positive energy.Sophia Goodenberger: Voice, piano, beginning guitar and uke. Goodenberger creates a safe space to take fun musical risks.Nick Colletto: Piano, jazz piano, trombone & euphonium, composition. Colletto can help you jam and play.Bronson Moreno: Electric & acoustic guitar, beginning ukulele. Moreno has tips and tricks for every level. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rodney Harwood Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com Follow Rodney Harwood Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesCWU accountant nearly knocks off longtime 'Jeopardy!' championDeath notice: John D. WinnEllensburg men's and women's golf resultsThe Ellensburg pilgrim: Rosco Tolman hikes the French CaminoDon Akehurst establishes family legacy going into the American Quarter Horse Hall of FameKittitas County lifts burn banSept. 24 blotter: Bear keeps returning to Roslyn propertyCommissioners vote to put proposed real estate excise tax to public voteLetter: Finally some insight into the position of the anti-vaxxersSept. 27 blotter: Plane flashed by laser Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter