Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Ellensburg is a music town with Jazz in the Valley, Central Washington University’s Jazz Band I, to go along with a wide assortment of bands and players.

The Make Music Ellensburg school is expected to take the ability to learn and play music to a new level.

Jan Jaffe has put together a group of teachers and a philosophy of sharing music with people who always wanted to learn or never thought it was possible.

There’s no more excuses. Now there is a place to learn and people to show you how to do it.

Make Music Ellensburg is hosting a meet and greet on Friday at the new location on Third Avenue to give people a chance to meet the instructors, listen to a little live music and see what the school has to offer.

“I’ve been based out of my house during the pandemic. Our staff has grown to six instructors. Now we have a place of our own,” said Jaffee, who is an experienced, certificated teacher and performing singer/songwriter.

“Music is for everyone and participation should be available to everyone regardless of age, skill, or circumstance. It has a subtle way of encouraging problem-solving, self-esteem, self-discipline and responsibility.”

Jaffe has a Master of Music Education from Central Washington University with experience teaching private lessons, K-12 music classes, community ensembles, summer camps, and a variety of musical workshops. She was also a finalist in the Best of Kittitas County 2020 musician category.

Make Music Ellensburg offers a dynamic range of lessons, classes, workshops, ensembles, as well as referrals to other local resources.

Jaffe has put together an all-star cast of instructors, including Micah Heflen, Amanda Christian, Sophia Goodenberger, Nick Colletto and Bronson Moreno.

Jan Jaffe: Piano, guitar, ukulele, preschool music, voice & choir, songwriting, adult learners. Jaffe can get you started and connected to the musical world.

Micah Heflen (Micah J): Int/adv electric & acoustic guitar, piano, songwriting, Latin & Afro-Cuban & improv styles. Micah J can help you get on stage.

Amanda Christian: Piano, clarinet, saxophone, ukulele. Christian can keep you on track with her positive energy.

Sophia Goodenberger: Voice, piano, beginning guitar and uke. Goodenberger creates a safe space to take fun musical risks.

Nick Colletto: Piano, jazz piano, trombone & euphonium, composition. Colletto can help you jam and play.

Bronson Moreno: Electric & acoustic guitar, beginning ukulele. Moreno has tips and tricks for every level.

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.