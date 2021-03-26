There is a makeover on the McCormack going on and the historical landmark never looked so good.
The McCormack Building on East Fourth Avenue and Pine Street has been an intricate part of the historic downtown for decades. The one-time 3,000-square foot office space now housing the Devine Wellness Center is taking on a new glow, building owner Steve Weidenbach said.
“I bought the building two years ago and knew it needed a lot of work,” Weidenbach said. “I went to Ross Anderson and he told me exactly what I needed to do. He said you need sand blast it; you need to stucco and grade the windows.
“All the windows have been redone. We scraped the windows down to the original. I found the right contractors. Celestino Felix has done every stucco job in Ellensburg. The windows were done by Dan and Robb Bale. I couldn’t be happier with the work.”
Felix Plastering out of Yakima has been busy doing the stucco work on both the Pine Street and Fourth Avenue sides of the building for the past two weeks. They expect to bring the scaffolding down on Friday and finish all the touch up work to wrap the project up by days end.
“(Devine Wellness Center co-owner) Crystal (Whitaker) picked the colors. Ross told me what to do. I didn’t do anything, but follow directions,” Weidenbach said.
The building located at 200 E. Fourth Ave. was built in 1940, and is a contributing structure to the Downtown Ellensburg National Register and Local Downtown Landmark District.
“We’ve done probably 20 buildings in Ellensburg. You have to stay within the regulations for the national registry with this work,” Celestino Felix said. “We did work at the Hotel Windrow and the New York Café. We’ve been working here about a week or two and should be done tomorrow.”
Though all the noise doesn’t fit with the serenity sessions inside, Devine Wellness Center retail manager Jana Flora said she believes the new facelift outside will enhance the operation inside, which intends to expand its operation.
“It’s a historical building with a lot of wear and tear and they’re bringing it back to standard and refreshing it,” she said. “They’ve been working steady for two weeks. And the entrance will be the last thing to do and it will look beautiful.”
The makeover on the McCormack will bring back the luster to the historical building, which is housing the well being of the people of Ellensburg.