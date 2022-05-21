James Wohlpart has been serving as Central Washington University President since June 2021 but was officially installed to the position Thursday afternoon. The ceremony was delayed until students returned in the fall, but was postponed again due to the pandemic.
The installation officially gives President Wohlpart the power and responsibilities of the office, and the ceremony gave him a chance to speak about his future for the university. The day also consisted of an ice cream social on the west patio of the Student Union and Recreation building, a tree-planting ceremony and reception for dignitaries and friends of the university.
“Today is a fantastic day,” Wohlpart said at the ice cream social. “We really pushed through a lot of challenges and it is really exciting to get to the point where I get installed today.”
The installation ceremony started with speakers Greg Lyman (faculty senate chair), Provost Michelle DenBeste and CWU Board of Trustees Chair/CWU Alumnus Robert Nellams. When Wohlpart took the podium, he spoke about how he was honored to be selected as the CWU president, and about his vision for the university.
“At our core, we are about transforming students’ lives, their families’ lives and their communities,” he said. “This transformative project is not about producing widgets into a corporate machine, it is about nurturing the growth of human beings — of offering opportunities that allow our graduates to become more fully themselves, realize their deepest, most profound potential and flourish as whole and integrated human beings in healthy and whole communities.”
At the end of Wohlpart’s speech, he was awarded the CWU Presidential Medallion by Nellams, then met with people in the audience. The installation speeches were held in the McIntyre Concert Hall.