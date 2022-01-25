Jonathan Rivera-Venegas, 20, of Ellensburg was booked into the Kittitas County Jail on controlled substance homicide charges on Friday.
Rivera-Venegas was arrested for providing controlled substances laced with a lethal amount of fentanyl to 21-year-old Sage Francois and 16-year-old Mateo Quintero-Castano, both of Ellensburg. Francois overdosed on Aug. 7 and Quintero-Castano nine days later, when he was found by his family on Aug. 16.
During the investigation into the death of Francois, Rivera-Venegas “had fled the state” to Hawaii, according to the Ellensburg Police Department, who posted the news to its Facebook page.
EPD Captain Dan Hansberry told the Daily Record the investigation into Francois’ death resulted in a search warrant being issued for Rivera-Venegas, when they discovered he had gone to Hawaii, so they started to work with the Yakima Federal Violent Crimes Task Force and the Honolulu Police Department.
Rivera-Venegas was arrested for the controlled substance homicide of Francois in Hawaii by the Honolulu Police Department on Oct. 5.
“During this whole time, detectives are still working the other overdose death investigation, and in November, they developed probable cause for an arrest warrant to be issued for Mateo’s death, the one that occurred on Aug. 16,” Hansberry said. “Knowing that Rivera-Venegas was still in jail in Hawaii awaiting the extradition process to run its course, they had that warrant served on him as well.”
He was arrested for the death of Quintero-Castano while in Honolulu police custody in November.
The extraction process for Rivera-Venegas began soon after his arrest on Oct. 5, and he finally was returned to Ellensburg on Jan. 21. He is currently awaiting trial behind bars, with bail set at $1,225,000.
“We are glad that he’s back here now,” Hansberry said.
Part of the investigation is where Rivera-Venegas obtained the substances. Hansberry said it is unlikely detectives are going to release information regarding this investigation anytime soon. However it’s a safe bet that Rivera-Venegas was not the only source of fentanyl in the county.
“He’s been identified as delivering those fentanyl pills to Sage and to Mateo, but he’s not the only one in the community who has been dealing the fentanyl. Whether it’s pills or powder form,” Hansberry said. “It’s a drug that is entering every community across the country through several different avenues.”
There were a number of fentanyl related overdoses last year in the county, mostly coming in the form of counterfeit Percocet pills commonly referred to as simply “the blue pills.”