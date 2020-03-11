A 19-year-old man died due to injuries sustained after a four-story fall at 1201 E. Helena Ave., Tuesday night.
Around 9:42 p.m., Tuesday Ellensburg Police patrol officers were called to the apartment by reports stating the person was acting erratically and appeared to had overdosed on LSD. The officers arrived in time to observe the man fall from the window of the apartment, they immediately began first aid.
Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue also was called to the apartment after reports of the overdose. They arrived shortly after the patrol officers and took over the first-aid efforts.
The man was then taken to Bowers Field airport to await airlift to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. However, the victim died before the airlift arrived.
A second 19-year-old male had also consumed drugs, according to the Ellensburg Police Captain Dan Hansberry. This person was not exhibiting the same erratic behavior and was transferred to Kittitas Valley Healthcare and was released within a couple hours.
No charges are currently being filed. EPD is investigating where the drugs originated from, and the events prior to Tuesday night. The name of deceased man has not yet been released.