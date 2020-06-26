A drowning incident at Carey Lake at Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park Thursday afternoon resulted in one death.
According to a statement posted by the Ellensburg Police Department, Ellensburg Police responded to a reported drowning and found the victim, a 21-year-old man from Yakima had been pulled from the lake by another person. The man was unconscious and CPR was being administered. Officers learned the man had jumped into the lake with a 19-year-old female friend and while swimming back to shore began to struggle. The friend, also from Yakima, attempted to save him, and was able to get back to shore before collapsing.
Both victims were transported to KVH. The man was then transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle where he died of his injuries. The woman was transferred to Confluence Hospital in Wenatchee where she was treated and released.
Police officials remind park users that there are no lifeguards at the lake and that water temperature can make swimming difficult.