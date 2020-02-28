Kittitas County Sheriff deputies, along with Fire District 7 and Hospital District 2 personnel responded to a snowmobile collision in the West Fork of the Teanaway at about 3:45 p.m., Thursday, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.
One man was reported to have a broken leg.
Lennon Atteberry, 36, of Bellevue, was riding snowmobiles with friends in the area of Dingbat Creek when he struck a creek crossing in the road, causing him to lose control of his snowmobile. Atteberry was ejected from the snowmobile and struck a large tree on the side of the road. He suffered a broken left leg below the knee and a possible injury to his right leg.
Fire District 7 and KCSO utilized their tracked UTVs to access the patient. After medics assessed Atteberry’s injuries, he was transported by UTV to the awaiting ambulance and then to Overlake Hospital in Bellevue for further treatment.