Many of the thousands of recreators who have utilized the trail system leading up to Manastash Ridge have inevitably wondered if there is a way they can help give back to the area that brings them so much joy. A local group is eager to take their input and any volunteer time they may be able to spare.
The Manastash Ridge Trails Coalition currently is in the planning and organizational process and is looking to develop a strategy to mobilize stakeholders into a collective force that can provide both success and sustainability for the trail system going into the future.
The coalition met at Hal Holmes Center last Wednesday to provide a progress report to stakeholders, as well as to get word out about its future plans. The aptly named startup meeting attracted a robust crowd who engaged in the presentation, asked questions and offered feedback on what it heard.
Coalition member Kevin Dwight explained that they are in the final draft phase of a document that will outline the plans of the coalition for the current Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife land manager. He explained that the purpose of the document is to demonstrate that the coalition is actively working on mobilizing stakeholders to adhere to a congruent strategy in the effort to cut down on activities such as illegitimate trail building.
“We want to make sure folks understand there is a process the land manager wants to ensure she’s willing to talk with us and work with us,” he said. “But we want to make sure that process is followed, and all users agree on it.”
The coalition formed in 2016 and held several meetings over the course of the next two years, with the signage committee continuing work until last summer. When the initial planning process wrapped up, Dwight said the land manager was aware that the coalition had been working on a rough document to outline those plans, but it needed extensive edits.
“As time went on, she identified that the editing process was only going to work for her if she was able to do it in a small group,” he said.
As the draft underwent edits, Dwight said the land manager indicated that she was ready to share the progress with the general public. He said the document itself is not yet ready for public review until the final edits are complete and it is approved by WDFW. Once approval is gained, he said the document will be made available for review online.
“I would have loved for it to be done a year ago, but (the land manager) had some questions and the process took significant longer,” he said.
“We’re near completion. I was pushing her to be done prior to this meeting so we could share this document with you, however by the time we scheduled this meeting we’re still done with those file edits, so please continue to stay tuned.”
REKINDLE INTEREST
Despite not being able to present the document itself, Dwight said the purpose of the meeting was to rekindle stakeholder interest and get the process going to mobilize people interested in helping the coalition.
“Kickstart the whole process,” he said. “Let folks know that now we have a working planning document on the horizon. It’s time to get involved, be ready to get going. We need all sorts of different folks involved, from leadership to boots on the ground. Visioning things, planning and coordinating, helping to manage email lists, you name it.”
In the first series of meetings, coalition member Anne Merrill-Steskal said much deliberation was placed on determining what the mission statement for the coalition would be. They decided on the mission statement being to promote the safe and sustainable trail network, while protecting wildlife habitat and natural resources through education and user cooperation.
“That was coming from not only the group of us here that are the users, but also the land managers as well, because technically they own the land,” she said. “We have the blessing and the gift of being able to hike and bike in that natural environment, and so protecting the landscape itself is important as well.”
Coalition member Rob Perkins explained that the land that the trail system is sited on is managed by both the WDFW and the Department of Natural Resources, and that the trails have been used for years without any formal acknowledgment from either agency.
“As a matter of fact, if anything they kind of turned their heads away,” he said. “We tried to have a few meetings even before, back around 10 years ago and they basically said, ‘Don’t tell us what you’re doing, just do it and we don’t want to get involved.’”
Although that implicit understanding was in place, Perkins said it was always on the radar to work out a plan, because in theory the land managers could shut out recreators from using the system if they decided to do so.
“One of the biggest accomplishments I think is that we got them to acknowledge these trails are important to our community, and they’re important for us to take care of,” he said. “They basically acknowledged that these trails are in existence, which means it’s on their map and on their radar, as well as ours for us to take care of, which is good.”
SIGNAGE
A major physical accomplishment Perkins pointed out was the installation of signs at the beginning of the trail system, as well as signage indicating the various bicycle trails. He said this work was done by the signage committee, a subcommittee within the coalition.
“We will continue that sign committee to use signage,” he said. “We have to work on those details, because we still want to make it look not cluttered up with a lot of signs, but also so people don’t get lost and can get around the areas fairly well.”
The other accomplishment Perkins talked about is the work being done to decommission certain trail segments that are both unsustainable and detrimental to the habitat of the system, as well as the work being done to create more user-friendly and environmental friendly segments that get people to the top of the ridge. The most recent example is work being done last summer by crews from the Washington Trails Association on a reroute of a portion the Westberg trail.
“We want to make sure that the trails are sustainably built,” he said. “The intent is to take the trails and design them better so they can last for many more years to come.”
The plan to create sustainable trail networks within the system is made especially important due to the large number of people who use them. The coalition conducted a survey over multiple days last summer and fall and determined that over 20,000 people use the system yearly. Perkins said the survey also found that a large percentage of users visited the system on a weekly basis, and that one quarter of the users utilized it daily.
“That’s a lot of use,” he said.
As the group gains momentum, they plan on organizing additional meetings, with one tentatively scheduled for the near future. Members encouraged interested parties in keeping tabs on meeting details through the coalition’s social media outlet and website. With all the work going into to moving forward, Dwight said the future looks bright for the future of the trail system.
“I’m excited to get this process back up and going with a working document,” he said. “To bring it to the table and say, ‘How do we move forward long-term.’. I’m not talking five years or 10 years. I’m talking 50 years. I want long-term plans that can sustain this use in the area, keep the quality of the user experience out there and make it sustainable so your kids and your kids’ kids have the opportunity to go recreate close to town and have an experience that’s positive.”