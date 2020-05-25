The manhunt continues for a suspect still at large in the Mineral Springs area.
A suspect who fled from law enforcement concerning the possession of two stolen vehicles is still at large after extensive searches with K9 and aerial resources throughout the weekend, according to a press release from the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office.
Searches were centered on the area of spur 130 off Forest Service Road 9738, above the Mineral Springs campground.
One of the vehicles found in the suspect’s possession belongs to Ian Eckles, missing out of Kent since May 16 or 17. Eckles was heading to meet friends in the Liberty area for a turkey hunt when he disappeared. The other vehicle was reported stolen from Fall City and has been positively identified as involved in burglaries in the First Creek area south of Liberty on or around April 3.
Anyone travelling or recreating in the area should be on the alert for suspicious activity or persons. The wanted subject is described as a Hispanic or possibly Native American man about 5’8” or 5’9” tall with short cropped black hair. He has a round or bulbous nose and scarring or pockmarks on his face. The circumstances of both the stolen vehicles and the suspect’s continued evasion of law enforcement causes serious concern. It is known that he had access to firearms and may be armed.
The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office is working with the resources of other local, state, and federal agencies to find and secure this suspect. Be on the lookout for increased police activity in the affected area and immediately report any suspicious persons or activity.