The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office is continuing the largest manhunt in county history for Jorge Alcantara-Gonzalez, the man suspected of killing Kent hunter Ian Eckles on or around May 17, according to a news release from Kittitas County.
Evidence and intelligence gathered during the investigation, including tips and information from the public, continue to produce new directions and focus to the search. The related closures of U.S. Forest Service and Teanaway Community Forest lands remain in effect and residents in the area should remain alert and cautious.
Alcantara is believed to have burglarized multiple homes and cabins in the area in his search for tools, supplies and weapons. Owners of cabins or homes affected by the closures are encouraged to check on their property or request that Sheriff’s Deputies conduct a security check. The prompt discovery of burglaries and thefts is likely to help with quick resolution of those crimes and could provide valuable intelligence in this manhunt, according to sheriff’s officials. To request a security check in the affected area, call Kittcom, our dispatch center, at 509-925-8534.
While the Sheriff’s Office search remains focused on the closure area as Alcantara’s most likely hiding place, the office has enlisted the help of the U.S. Marshals in the event he has fled. The Marshals are offering $5,000 for information that leads to Alcantara’s apprehension.
If you believe you know of Alcantara’s location in Kittitas County call 911 for the fastest possible response. If you have information that Alcantara is outside Kittitas County and can help locate Alcantara, call the U.S. Marshal’s tip-line at 1-800-336-0102 or use the USMS TIPS App on your mobile device to submit information. Anyone reporting through either method will be eligible for the reward.
The victim, Eckles, remains the heart of the investigation and the motivation behind this search. As soon as Alcantara is safely in custody — or when three is evidence that he is out of the area — the Sheriff’s Office will focus more resources, including a reserve of volunteer assistance, onto the search for Eckles.