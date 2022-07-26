...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 105 to 115.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast
Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Manslaughter charges filed against suspect after death of 22-year-old
A gunshot in a Yew Street residence in Ellensburg resulted in the death of a 22-year-old man and the arrest of a 23-year-old man who was living with him. The suspect has been charged with first-degree manslaughter.
Ellensburg Police Capt. Dan Hansberry said law enforcement has limited information regarding the incident at this time because detectives are still investigating.
Hansberry confirmed the death of the 22-year-old was caused by a gunshot fired from a type of long gun. The incident occurred around 10 p.m. Monday, and a neighbor called 911 after hearing the shot. EPD officers along with Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue personnel arrived at the scene. The suspect came with police without incident.
No one else was in the house when first responders arrived.