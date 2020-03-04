Police

Kittcom received the following calls on March 2-3 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A bag of marijuana reportedly was found on the sidewalk on East Manitoba Avenue and South Pearl Street.

n A customer reportedly took a vehicle without permission on West University Way.

n A vehicle reportedly was driving the wrong way in the roundabout in Ellensburg.

n A dog reportedly was taken from a vehicle while it was parked on South Railroad Avenue.

n A laptop reportedly was stolen from a men’s bathroom on North Chestnut Street.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on March 2-3 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n No fire calls were received in this time period.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from March 2-3 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 26-year-old Maple Valley man was arrested by Kittitas Police officers for failure to appear for violating an order restriction contact. Bail $2,000.

n A 45-year-old Yakima man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear for third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $5,000.

n A 28-year-old Selah man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear for third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $5,000.

n A 21-year-old Kent man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear for second-degree assault. Bail $25,000.

n A 25-year-old Yakima woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for two counts of failure to appear for third-degree theft. Bail $30,000.

n A 36-year-old Wapato man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence and failure to appear for interfering with a domestic violence report. Bail $5,000.

n A 21-year-old man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear for second-degree assault. Bail $25,000.

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.