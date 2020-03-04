Police
Kittcom received the following calls on March 2-3 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A bag of marijuana reportedly was found on the sidewalk on East Manitoba Avenue and South Pearl Street.
n A customer reportedly took a vehicle without permission on West University Way.
n A vehicle reportedly was driving the wrong way in the roundabout in Ellensburg.
n A dog reportedly was taken from a vehicle while it was parked on South Railroad Avenue.
n A laptop reportedly was stolen from a men’s bathroom on North Chestnut Street.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on March 2-3 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n No fire calls were received in this time period.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from March 2-3 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 26-year-old Maple Valley man was arrested by Kittitas Police officers for failure to appear for violating an order restriction contact. Bail $2,000.
n A 45-year-old Yakima man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear for third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $5,000.
n A 28-year-old Selah man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear for third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $5,000.
n A 21-year-old Kent man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear for second-degree assault. Bail $25,000.
n A 25-year-old Yakima woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for two counts of failure to appear for third-degree theft. Bail $30,000.
n A 36-year-old Wapato man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence and failure to appear for interfering with a domestic violence report. Bail $5,000.
n A 21-year-old man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear for second-degree assault. Bail $25,000.