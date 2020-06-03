Protesters continued to peacefully march through Ellensburg Tuesday. The protest on Tuesday began at noon and was organized by Central Washington University political science major Tre Gardner. Unlike the march on Monday, the police were not notified of a march beforehand.
March organizer Tre Gardner said they didn’t inform the police of their march because he didn’t think they needed to know. He said the police aren’t giving a warning before they “kill us” so why should he have to warn the police about a march?
The march was peaceful, with people shouting the same chants and slogans as the day before. Gardener spoke with the protest Monday during the open mic, and told people that these protests needed to continue, and happen every day until people hear their message.
“It is easy to start the fight, but it is hard to continue,” Gardner said. “We just need to be out here every day.”
Gardner said they wanted the protest to be seen by many people. Monday’s march went through downtown and worked its way back to City Hall, which Gardner said is not a great spot if you want people to see you.
Gardner said Tuesday’s march started at CWU and went straight to CWU President Jim Gaudino’s house. He said Gaudino wasn’t home when they got there. The march then went through downtown all the way to Canyon Road, before coming back and stopping in front of the courthouse on the corner of Fifth Avenue and Main Street.
There, police closed Fifth Avenue, and the protesters made themselves seen by passing cars. At this point, protesters were waiving signs and chanting slogans.
“What’s his name?”
“George Floyd!”
Protesters would also lay flat on their stomachs with their hands behind their back yelling, “I can’t breathe.”
“When we say, ‘we can’t breathe’ or ‘I can’t breathe,’ it is both literally and metaphorically,” Gardner said. “It’s literal because people are out there in the streets getting their necks kneeled on and they can’t breathe. And then you have people like me and the rest of my constituents who simple can’t breathe because we have been fighting and expressing our frustrations for so long.”
There was a moment during the demonstration where protest tried to convince an Ellensburg Police officer to take a knee with them to show his support. The officer refused multiple times saying he was on duty.
Gardner said he was not surprised by the officer’s actions, and was disappointed as it seemed the officer was speaking with his words but not his actions.
The march continued back to CWU, where the protesters walked down University Way, before stopping at the corner of Chestnut. Again, the police blocked the streets and directed traffic. Some people driving by would honk their horns or wave in support. Many pedestrians of all races yelled encouragements to the demonstrators.