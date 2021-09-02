Marching through downtown By JACK BELCHER staff writer Jack Belcher Author email Sep 2, 2021 13 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Drum major Abby Whitemarsh leads the Ellensburg High School marching band as it practices Thursday for the Ellensburg Rodeo Parade on Saturday. Jack Belcher / Daily Record Ellensburg High School Band Director Warren Murray makes sure everyone is in line during marching band practice Thursday. Jack Belcher / Daily Record Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Ellensburg High School Band doesn’t get the chance to march very often, so when it gets the chance to play in the Ellensburg Rodeo Parade (Saturday 9:30 a.m.), it makes sure to practice.For the past two weeks, the band has been marching through different Ellensburg neighborhoods, practicing their music and making sure they can comfortably carry their instruments during the two-mile march of the parade.“It’s a lot of fun. Preparing the kids has been great, they’re all really great to work with and they are picking stuff up pretty quickly,” said EHS Band Director Warren Murray. Murray said they march in different neighborhoods each day because they want to give different parts of the community a performance. The practice is a fun time for everyone in the neighborhood and it’s common for the band to have people watch them from their yards, or have families follow them around town.“It’s been fun, we march around neighborhoods and stuff and we get people following us, it’s really fun,” said sophomore Abby Durham.For senior Cristian Caballero, it was amazing to get back to the marching band. He had marched with the band his freshman and sophomore year, but wasn’t able to as a junior because it was canceled due to the pandemic. “It feels honorable to be a part of the marching band with everybody else,” said sophomore Ryane Oh.During practice, the band follows a lead car with a backup one behind them. They will usually go a couple miles before stopping for a water break, and then keep going. Murray said he wants the kids to get used to marching for more than two miles at a time so that when the two-mile parade comes up Saturday morning, it will be a piece of cake.“Part of the everyday training that we have been doing, we started marching, like this Monday we took them out for a short march, I believe it was 2.7 miles. On Tuesday we did a 4 miler. We are just getting them more used to carrying the weight of the instruments. They have been doing a great job with it. It is tough, it’s a challenge marching long distances with heavy instruments. Maintaining great posture and sound quality and good marching technique. Every day they are getting better and better.”The marching band is about 55-60 students, all of whom volunteered for the marching band. No students were turned away for the performance, although a number of them were unable to attend for a variety of unrelated reasons.Murray is excited for Saturday morning, and can't wait for the students to show everyone just how good they are and for all the training to be worth it."I'm extremely proud of the whole band. They have been having a great time doing a wonderful job and I'm really excited to be able to march in the Rodeo Parade again after not being able to do it last year," Murray said. 