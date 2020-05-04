It depends on who you believe as to whether or not America is moving closer to reopening certain sectors across the country. But one thing is certain, the more tools available in the toolbox just might make a difference in terms of safety for the long haul.
The Kittitas County Incident Management Team is already pushing to have everyone use cloth masks when out in public. The KCIM will post a business template online to guide local businesses through a health strategy plan for reopening, whenever Gov. Jay Inslee says the time is right.
COMMON ELEMENT
Masks and gloves are certain to be a common element in the market place and the supply and demand is critical down the road.
The Kittitas County Mask Makers have created and donated clothes masks which are being distributed at pharmacies in town: Whole Health, Bi-Mart, Super 1 and Rite Aid. There are also several options online and through Facebook. The Girl Scouts and local sewing groups helping the cause.
But the strain of demand or the range of personal protection items is starting to show. The post on the Rite Aid website said, “Due to significant increase in demand some orders may take several weeks to deliver. We significantly increased our staffing levels to fill online orders faster. We also established online purchase limits on certain items to ensure that the most products are available to the greatest number of customers.”
JERROL’s
Third-generation Jerrol’s owner Rolf Williams has been working the re-up since the pandemic hit and has a few ideas.
“There is a way to do this, but we need to do it smart,” he said. “I would encourage people or businesses to think about what kind of gloves they need. Not everyone needs surgical grade gloves. For most people, regular vinyl gloves would be sufficient and less expensive.
“Masks are more difficult to come by. We have 10,000 arriving next week, we think. The surgical masks we will be selling will be good for a day or two, but you simply cannot clean them. When you get a homemade cloth mask, you can wash every night and put it in the dryer and will actually kill the coronavirus. It’s the dryer that’s important.”
Helping people determine what they need isn’t even about business, he said. It’s a we can get through this together thing, which is why he isn’t allowing customers to come in and buy everything off the shelf. He and his staff are regulating purchases to make sure there is enough to go around.
SHARING KNOWLEDGE
“What we’re doing is encouraging businesses (and people) to call us. Whether they buy it from us is irrelevant,” Williams said. “The supply chain, when it comes to gloves, is stressed. Changing gloves between every customer interaction is not going to be sustainable. There’s not enough gloves in the world to do that, so businesses and people need to be thinking about sustainability and how do I make it last.”
Williams has no doubt Ellensburg will get through the pandemic together, it just needs to do it smartly.
“As we reopen in the future after Stay Home, Stay Healthy ends, we have to use the tools available to us to prevent the continued spread of COVID-19,” said Kittitas County Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson. “People should prepare now, for wearing cloth masks in public until enough people have received a COVID-19 vaccination to stop the spread of this disease.”