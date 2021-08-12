People speaking at the Cle Elum-Roslyn School District forum Wednesday night were desperate to know why the masking mandate for public schools existed.
At a community forum, Kittitas County Public Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson, CERSD Superintendent Michelle Kuss-Cybula and two CERSD board members took questions from parents, and answered them to the best of their ability.
About 25 minutes into the meeting, Dr. Larson stated this masking mandate, created by Gov. Jay Inslee, would likely not have happened if more people had been vaccinated. This led to the audience of about 40-50 booing him, calling him names and some people leaving their seats to walk up to Larson. While nobody came into physical contact with the doctor, it was clear they did not appreciate what he had to say. Kuss-Cybula stated at the time that it would be unfortunate if they had to shutdown the meeting as a result of the audience’s actions.
When a speaker said there was no science behind why the state needs the masking mandate, Larson responded by stating he would send the relevant scientific data to Superintendent Kuss-Cybula, who would be able to send it to the local community.
The forum took place in the Walter Strom Middle School Gymnasium, started at 6 p.m., and lasted one hour. During this time, people asked their questions to the panel, sometimes by using the provided microphone, other times by yelling their questions across the gymnasium.
Multiple members of the community asked if the panel could simply ignore the mandate, and go against the governor. The answer was that most of them would likely lose their jobs, and the school would almost certainly lose funding from the state.
The people of the community at the meeting made it clear through applause they would be in support of their local leaders if they went against the state government and let families choose whether or not they wanted their kids to wear masks to school. Speakers talked about how they believed it was time for their doctors to go against the mandate and risk their jobs.
While the district stated masks were required at the meeting, very few members of the audience wore them.
Larson and Kuss-Cybula said losing their jobs would be the least of the problems if they were to go against the mandate. Larson said that he wouldn’t mind losing his job, but he has a responsibility to keep the people in the county safe. Kuss-Cybula said that if the school ignored the mandate, they would open the district up to lawsuits.
“I can tell you I’m not worried about losing my job,” Larson said. “I would much rather go back to the job I had before… but my job is to do what is best for the community as a whole.”
The members of the school board and Kuss-Cybula said that if the mandate was lifted, they as a district would likely not require masking. Kuss-Cybula pointed out that before this mandate, the board had already agreed masks would not be required at school.
The community had many questions about all things COVID from masking guidelines to vaccination requirements. The panel answered questions as they came up.
No, students have never been and will never be vaccinated without their parents permission. Yes, there are mental issues that arise when children have to spend all day in masks, but no, there are no physical issues. No kids will not be segregated based on if they are vaccinated or wearing masks. Just to name some of the questions.
People in the audience seemed unhappy with many of the facts Larson gave to them. The statement, the Delta variant of the coronavirus is very contagious, the original COVID-19 is also very contagious, but this new one more so, received a large amount of boos from the audience.
Larson and the district leaders told people that if they wanted this mandate gone, they should contact the governor’s office and let them know. Until this mandate is lifted, there is nothing the local district can legally do to get around it. Larson spoke with people after the meeting about the best ways to write up a letter and get it into Gov. Inslee’s hands.