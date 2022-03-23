Although the statewide masking mandate has been lifted, masks will still be required in classes at Central Washington University through the end of day April. 8, about two weeks into spring quarter.
“Based on the feedback we have received, half of you are ready to drop the masks and return to some semblance of normality. Half of you want to maintain the masks for your safety or the safety of others who you care for,” CWU President Jim Wohlpart said in a letter to the university.
Wohlpart’s letter said he met with faculty, students, employees and administrators to get a feeling for how the university wanted to move forward with the masking policy. The university has decided to slowly transition away from wearing masks.
CWU will continue to require masks in all classes and large gatherings of 500 or more people, until April. 8. However, as of March. 19, masks haven’t been required in all other buildings on campus.
“This extension of the mask mandate in places where we gather closely will provide us the opportunity to return from spring break, hold testing clinics, check our wellness, and monitor transmission rates,” Wohlpart said in the letter.
Testing clinics will be held March. 29-31 in the Student Union and Recreation Center (SURC) and a booster clinic is available March. 29.
CWU requires students and employees to be vaccinated against the virus, but there are more than a few who have legitimate reasons they could not be vaccinated. However, the university is still under the governor’s Higher Education Directive, and in the letter Wohlpart said, “individuals who are not vaccinated will have their accommodations updated for the spring quarter. Human Resources will be in touch.”
Students and employees can also request that people entering “their spaces when they are occupied” wear a mask. This includes residence hall rooms, staff offices and entire classes if the teachers wish to keep having people in masks.
Masks will continue to be required in lab classes that have close contact, public transportation, health and medical facilities, and university owned vans or buses used to transport students.
The university is keeping a close eye on the CDC guidelines, and is ready to discuss moving back to masking if the county’s COVID-19 status moves back into a high range. When the masking mandate ends on April. 8, masks will still be optional to all students and staff. Masks will continue to be provided in the SURC for the foreseeable future.
“Thank you for your hard work and dedication to the CWU community and beyond over the last two years. Your work continues to make a difference in the lives of others,” Wohlpart said.