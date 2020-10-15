Due to the constraints of COVID-19, the Kittitas Master Gardener training program, working with WSU Extension, will offer a two-tiered training beginning in January 2021. The initial training will focus on Home Horticulture and will provide a Certificate of Completion, according to a news release from program organizers.
During the pandemic, WSU Kittitas County Master Gardeners have actively continued to support home gardeners in the community. The Master Gardeners offer online diagnostic clinics, provide speakers via Zoom, safely maintain three demonstration gardens, teach gardening tips on Ellensburg Community Radio, and successfully operated their annual plant sale last May.
At the end of April 2020, 13 community members graduated from WSU Master Gardener Kittitas County training program and began year-long internships as they prepare to become certified WSU Kittitas County Master Gardeners.
Community members interested in learning to be a better home gardener and steward of the environment are encouraged to participate in the WSU Kittitas County Extension’s online Home Horticulture training program. The training will focus on a wide range of horticulture topics that will be taught online by WSU faculty, staff, Master Gardeners, and other regional experts. Classes will be from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday mornings, starting Jan. 9, 2021 and continuing weekly through April 24, 2021. Training will include access to WSU Extension’s online Master Gardener Training modules and the extensive Master Gardener Manual.
Homework is expected to average three to five hours a week. All training is open book and no memorization is expected. The training requires a computer with internet access, an email account, and a Zoom account. The cost for this extensive training is $300. Registration opens Nov. 14.
WSU Extension Home Horticulture Training 2021 program completion is a prerequisite for application to the WSU Kittitas County Master Gardener Certification program that will commence if and when current pandemic restrictions life and it is safe to do so in 2021. Master Gardener training program will provide classes in applying information learned in the Home Horticulture program. Following completion of the Master Gardener classes, trainees will be eligible to enter into Master Gardener internships. At this time, length of internship is flexible as we adjust to pandemic guidelines.
For more information about the trainings and registration, contact: Nan Doolittle, WSU Kittitas County Master Gardener Coordinator, (509) 962-7507, nan.doolittle@wsu.edu.