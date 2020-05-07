The Washington State University Kittitas County Master Gardener Virtual Diagnostic Clinic is open for the season, according to news release from the organization.
The virtual clinic is due to Governor Inslee’s Stay Home, Stay Healthy order. Master Gardeners will review and respond inquiries weekly.
Submit plant and insect questions to Nan Doolittle, WSU Kittitas County Master Gardener Coordinator at nan.doolittle@wsu.edu, or call 509-962-7507.
Include in your submission:
n Your name.
n Your physical address and contact information (phone number, email address).
n Where plant is located in yard/land/in house. Shade? Sun? How many hours of light a day?
n Age of plant.
n Health of nearby plants.
n How long has this been a problem?
n Any treatments you’ve tried.
n Please include clear photos if possible: pictures of healthy plant parts, unhealthy plant parts, and plant becoming unhealthy, insects, insect carcasses, etc.
n We welcome your gardening questions!
The Master Gardener group is working on online forms for questions and will update when this option is available. Inquiries will be forwarded to WSU Kittitas County Certified Master Gardeners. The Master Gardener Diagnostic Teams will respond as quickly as possible.