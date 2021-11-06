matt anderson

Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce director of tourism Matt Anderson is moving forward with ideas and a game plan to bring people into the area.

There were times this past summer when the local hotels were full and there was a glimmer of getting back to pre-pandemic living.

The COVID-19 is not gone by any stretch, but people are getting out and newly appointed Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce director of tourism Matt Anderson is moving forward with ideas and a game plan to bring people into the area.

Why not Ellensburg or Cle Elum or Kittitas or other communities in the Kittitas Valley when it comes to music events, sports or holiday events?

Tourism doesn’t happen by accident, he said. The chamber of commerce has to lay the groundwork with partnerships to spark the interest and rekindle old ideas with new.

“Everything is on the table right now,” said Anderson, whose background extends 20 years in hospitality and event management. Most recently as the general manager of the Holiday Inn Express in Ellensburg.

“Not everything has to be geared toward attracting several thousand people. One of the themes we’re rallying around this year is partnerships and utilizing what we have to offer. We want to be there when a group has a great idea. They might be the expert, but we might be able to help them grow that idea whatever it might be.”

His goal is to continue to promote everything Kittitas County has to offer, assist the various event planners in the county, as well as purposely advance the goals of each distinctly unique area of the county.

“We can help with raising funding. We have a great advertising arm with our websites and a great relationship with the marketing company we use,” Anderson said. “We’re pretty good at rallying a group of volunteers.

“So, I would encourage anybody to bring us your ideas. Why not Ellensburg?”

The Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce is a countywide gig, so why not utilize the different personalities each community has to offer, he said. Cle Elum is the gateway to the West Side. Roslyn has its historical structures that have been preserved. The Brick Tavern is the oldest continuously operating tavern in the state. Kittitas has its railroad history and features a number of different features and avenues to expand through tourism.

“The various downtown associations have a lot more going on than what the chamber is producing,” he said. “Before COVID-19 changed the world, Ellensburg had completed its tourism master plan as to what we could do to attract people. We’re talking about increasing tourism in Cle Elum, Roslyn, and Easton.

“One idea is sports tourism. My son is involved in Ellensburg baseball and we’d travel to various tournaments. Sports tournaments can be very lucrative for a community. It’s not only good for hotels, but restaurants and other businesses.”

In addition, Anderson has served on the Kittitas County Lodging Tax Committee. Prior to the Holiday Inn Express, he was the facilities director for the Kittitas Valley Event Center and Kittitas County Fair.

“Being on the lodging tax committee has been beneficial on two fronts,” said Anderson, who has lived in Kittitas County for over 20 years. “One, it’s given me an inside look on what’s coming into town. Two, I know how the process works. So, when a group is kicking around ideas and the question arises ‘How do we pay for it.’

“I can share with them, if they are bringing people from outside the area there is definitely ways to help with the costs.”

Anderson received a Bachelor of Arts in Recreation & Tourism Management at Eastern Washington University. His professional background is rooted in customer service, event management and planning, human resources, revenue management, sales, marketing and community outreach.

Ellensburg will always be a rodeo, Jazz in the Valley town, but thinking outside the box with various BrewFest, sporting and musical events or whatever ideas increase tourism is beneficial to all.

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist.

Comments

