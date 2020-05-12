Police
Kittcom received the following calls on May 11-12 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A pile of tree clippings reportedly was blocking the northbound lane of travel on No. 6 Road.
n A man reportedly was sitting next to the railroad tracks on West Fifth Avenue and North Railroad Avenue. The reporting party was concerned because the man looked bored.
n Mail was reported stolen over the weekend on South Main Street.
n A person reportedly called asking for assistance with a cat in a tree on Pacific Loop.
n A trailer was reported stolen on Fairview Road.
n A man reported mail he received that he believed to be junk mail, but he was concerned due to the virus. This was the second time he’d received the mail.
n A motorcycle collision was reported on Lion Rock.
n A vehicle reportedly hit a fire hydrant and another parked vehicle on West University Way.
n An assault was reported on East Mountain View Avenue.
n A Chihuahua reportedly was at large on North Main Street and West Second Avenue.
n Graffiti was reported on East Second Avenue.
n A truck reportedly was broken into and items taken on Cleveland Avenue in South Cle Elum.
n There was a report that mylar balloons have been released on Wilson Creek Road and Vantage Highway and were heading southeast. The concern was for flight traffic.
n A theft was reported on West Washington Avenue.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on May 11-12 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A vehicle fire was reported on Interstate 90, mile post 89.
n A fire in a field was reported on South Main Street.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from May 11-12 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 61-year-old Easton man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear for reckless endangerment and failure to appear for third-degree malicious mischief. Bail $5,100.