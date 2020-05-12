Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on May 11-12 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A pile of tree clippings reportedly was blocking the northbound lane of travel on No. 6 Road.

n A man reportedly was sitting next to the railroad tracks on West Fifth Avenue and North Railroad Avenue. The reporting party was concerned because the man looked bored.

n Mail was reported stolen over the weekend on South Main Street.

n A person reportedly called asking for assistance with a cat in a tree on Pacific Loop.

n A trailer was reported stolen on Fairview Road.

n A man reported mail he received that he believed to be junk mail, but he was concerned due to the virus. This was the second time he’d received the mail.

n A motorcycle collision was reported on Lion Rock.

n A vehicle reportedly hit a fire hydrant and another parked vehicle on West University Way.

n An assault was reported on East Mountain View Avenue.

n A Chihuahua reportedly was at large on North Main Street and West Second Avenue.

n Graffiti was reported on East Second Avenue.

n A truck reportedly was broken into and items taken on Cleveland Avenue in South Cle Elum.

n There was a report that mylar balloons have been released on Wilson Creek Road and Vantage Highway and were heading southeast. The concern was for flight traffic.

n A theft was reported on West Washington Avenue.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on May 11-12 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A vehicle fire was reported on Interstate 90, mile post 89.

n A fire in a field was reported on South Main Street.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from May 11-12 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 61-year-old Easton man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear for reckless endangerment and failure to appear for third-degree malicious mischief. Bail $5,100.

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.