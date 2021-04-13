Local art connoisseurs will have a chance to see wilderness life and through the lens with the unique perspective of five Kittitas Valley photographers when the new exhibit on the New Artists Wall at the Clymer Museum/Gallery goes up in May.
The work of Jessica Solberg Black, Nickolas Burson, Drew Largé, McKenzie Dorn and Kayla Ferguson will provide both breathtaking perspective from the Kittitas Valley, while introducing new artists to the historic gallery and museum.
Solberg Black and Burson have been featured on the New Artists Wall previously, but for Largé, Dorn and Ferguson, this will be there first exposure in the Clymer.
“I’ve been shooting since I was 14. I always wanted to be an artist and took an interest in photography because of my mom’s work,” said Largé, who graduated from the University of Washington. “My contemporary background is in Photomedia and Interdisciplinary Visual Arts, so this is a huge honor for me to have my work on exhibition at the Clymer. I’m pretty new to the community, having moved over here from the Seattle area.
“But I just love the Kittitas Valley and I’m settling in. I’ve always loved hiking and camping and this is a great chance to get away and explore.”
Ferguson was born and raised in Ellensburg, graduating from the high school in 2009. Her love for photography and film sends her in pursuit of capturing everyday life. Like John Clymer himself, nature and the Kittitas Valley wilderness often finds its way into her creative expression.
“I like capturing the moment,” she said. “It might be a family thing or out in nature. Sometimes I see things and picture what the photo would be. I like to capture that specific moment.”
Debbie Hulbert, creative chief at Keigh Design, has rented wall space in the Clymer Museum of Art and dedicated it to introducing unknown artists from around the Kittitas County.
May is dedicated to photographers, she said.
“Nickolas is the police officer, mountain climber. His showing last April was cut short when we had to close due to COVID, so he’s putting up two more pieces, a year later,” Hulbert said. “McKenzie Dorn is based out of Cle Elum and takes amazing local nature photography.
“Drew is also nature-themed and so very talented. He has a beautiful body of work. It was so difficult to choose only three pieces to show that I told him to choose. Kayla was born and raised in Ellensburg. As with the rest of the photographers, you will notice a nature theme. She doesn’t have any formal training, so we’re happy to introduce her work to the community, and Jessica is a phenomenal artist. This is a chance to show off her photography.”
Whether they are from Ellensburg or not, there is something special about John Clymer and his work. It’s a special place to be showcased in the museum and gallery dedicated to his honor
“I’ve been drawn to photography most of my life, photography that captures or evokes an emotional response — pictures that tell a piece of a story or give a window into another person’s life,” Solberg Black said. “It has been a serious pursuit for the last 10-15 years. I’ve done some smaller exhibits, but to be in the Clymer is so exciting.”
Burson was part of the very first New Artists Wall showing. The Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officer is also an avid mountain climber. About two years ago, he climbed five volcanoes in five days. His wildlife and landscapes photography is exceptional.
“I can never get the photography to look like what I see, not at all. It’s close sometimes, but you can never truly capture something that’s bigger than life,” he said. “The colors, the lighting — the picture is one thing. But you can never capture the smell or the sounds and everything else that goes a long with it.”
Dorn is a lifestyle and adventure photographer who was born and raised in Washington state, and grew up in Tacoma. She is a self-proclaimed life enthusiast with a passion for the outdoors.
“My inspiration comes from human connection and nature,” said Dorn, who has been photographing just a little over a year. “I started my photography journey last year. I shoot anything from lifestyles to western nature stuff.
“It’s very special to me to be in the Clymer. I’ve never presented my work in a gallery, so it’s a big deal. I’m very grateful to get my work out there. I grew up in Tacoma and been living in Cle Elum for a year now. It’s pretty special over her and Lake Cle Elum is one of my favorite places to shoot.
Any artist that would like to have their work considered for the New Artists Wall is encouraged to contact Debbie Hulbert at (206) 661-4526.