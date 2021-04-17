Are you ready for the country?
Locals and area people alike have been locked down under the COVID-19 restrictions for too long. Things like the Kittitas County Fair and 4-H projects have been canceled or put on hold for far too long.
The newest exhibit in the McGiffen Room at the Clymer Museum/Gallery will bring a breath of fresh country air with the work of local photographer Phil Klucking’s Pacific Northwest barns and the quilt work of Quilters in the Valley member Cindy Arp-Teasley.
“This exhibition is part of a spring rollout that I think of as ‘The Rural: living it, making it and imagining it.’ ” Clymer Museum curator Matthew Lennon said of the exhibit. “In May, we’ll be introducing the work of one of the Pacific Northwest master painters, David Allison, and more exciting quilts, in the main room. So, this is a nice prelude to that.
“The Clymer is happy we can showcase many of the Quilters in the Valley members. Many of us missed seeing their work last year, with the cancellation of the Kittitas County Fair.”
The show will feature 18 photographs and two quilts. The McGiffen Room is one of the best in the region to feature photography. With no photo gallery within a hundred miles, it is the best locations in the Northwest.
Klucking grew up in Ellensburg. His real passion has always been landscapes and nature photography. He returned to Ellensburg 12 years ago and shares his work from his booth at the local farmers market.
“Selling is just half the fun. Meeting people and learning about the history of local barns and sights are the other half,” he said.
Arp-Teasley is local and a member of Quilters in the Valley. Her quilts are more than simple beauty, comforting designs, though they are all of that. Her imagery, like many of the area quilters, reveals the iconic history of quilt makers and also displays the breadth of imaginative design. Arp-Teasley’s work has a complexity that demands more than a leisurely glance.
“Part of Phil’s photos are documentation of old barns in the area and that’s why I wanted to put some quilts in the exhibition. I consider it a dual show,” Lennon said. “We will have rural paintings by David Allison and more quilts in May. I’m thinking about bringing out some of John Clymer’s work to feature along with living artists for the show.
“David is one of the Northwest more prominent painters. He’s got a series of rural paintings that includes old barns and the like. I’ll feature Quilters in the Valley work in the main gallery along with his paintings. I felt its important for the dual medium.”