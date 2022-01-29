A new seat will be opening on the Ellensburg School Board in March, following the resignation of Meg Ludlum.
After seven years on the school board, Ludlum feels it is time to retire, and move back to her home in Seattle.
“I moved to Ellensburg to take care of my grandchildren who are now adults,” Ludlum said. “I’ve always thought I would eventually move back to Seattle and the time seems to have come to do that.”
Ludlum joined the board in 2014 because she saw the district was in need of help, and felt she could make a difference. Specifically, she wanted to help pass the bonds that would either renovate or replace Morgan Middle School. The bond had failed four times, but with her help the bond passed in 2015.
“When I joined the board after the fourth bond failure in 2013, I had some ideas about how to resolve the impasse between replacement and renovation,” Ludlum said. “We did in fact resolve the impasse, passed the bond request, and renovated and expanded the existing Morgan Middle School.”
Ludlum didn’t serve her years as a board member consecutively. Before she was approved to join the board, she had made plans to spend 2016 in France, something that had been a lifelong dream of hers.
When she returned from her year abroad, she wanted to rejoin the school board, and was re-elected in 2017.
“I had enjoyed working on the board and wanted to keep doing it,” Ludlum said.
She also rejoined to tie up loose ends with the improvements to the district’s elementary schools. During her studies into MMS, she looked at the elementary schools and thought they were alright and didn’t need to be improved.
“It turns out I was wrong, and during the time I was gone, they realized we had a serious capacity problem at the elementary schools, and I wanted to be a part of that,” Ludlum said.
With her return in 2017, the board passed the bond to improve, rebuild and create new elementary schools for the district, many of which have recently finished construction.
Ludlum’s youngest grandson graduated in June 2021, but she planned on staying with the district for the rest of her term, and retiring in 2023.
However, a recent opportunity came up for her, a place in Seattle she wanted to live opened up, so she is taking advantage of it and leaving her position earlier than expected.
Ludlum’s last board meeting will be March 9. The district is currently accepting applications for a replacement, and will continue to accept them until 5 p.m. on Feb. 11. Interviews will take place 4-6 p.m. Feb. 23.
“There have been a lot of turnover on the board in my time here, and we’ve had a lot of good people, and I would hope we continue to get good people who are interested,” Ludlum said. “I would hope that we would also continue to diversify the board as we have done a lot of over the years. More women, minorities of various kinds. There have been some really dedicated people, everybody does their homework and everybody has good ideas, it’s really quite an impressive group.”