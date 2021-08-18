The Ellensburg Community Radio Tiny Stage Concert Series continues on Thursday night with the sounds of Mel Peterson and Becky Griswold.
Whether it’s been as the Mel Peterson Collective playing with Jon Griswold and Thomas Snedeker or just the two of them, Melanie and Becky have been busy this summer with gigs from Wheel Line Cider to Jazz in the Valley.
This week alone, they play for the Ellensburg Community Radio audience on Thursday, a quiet gig at Hayday Bakery on Friday and then back up to Chelan on Sept. 4 for a show at Sigillo Cellars.
“I’m excited about (Thursday) because I love the 420 Building anyway. I think it’s a great opportunity for myself and Becky to be exposed to a larger (radio) audience,” Peterson said. “With social media what it is, I never know who is videoing me anyway, so this is another opportunity to be showcased all over with the radio audience.”
Thursday’s show upstairs at the 420 Building is the seventh in the Tiny Stage Concert Series and opens up a new outlet for Peterson and Griswold for both the streaming audience and the in-house crowd, both upstairs and downstairs in the Pretty Fair Beer taproom.
Peterson has built quite a following in the Pacific Northwest for the past 10 years. She grew up listening to Roberta Flack, Dionne Warwick, Jerry Butler, Isaac Hayes, and Aretha Franklin and the influence is evident in her body of work.
Her singing took off professionally in 1982 with the Charleston Actors Theatre Society, first sharing her voice at the Garden Theatre in Charleston, South Carolina.
She made a name for herself singing with the band Sea Breeze and by joining a gospel group, “Voices of Deliverance,” which performed traditional spirituals and psalms.
“I’ve been playing with Becky for a while. She’s awesome and I love playing with her,” Peterson said. “She’s used to my style and vocal capabilities. We’ve been playing long enough to be able to play off of each other, it’s like being able to read each other’s minds.”
Griswold is local from Central Washington, having grown up in lower valley Yakima. She latched onto jazz and pop and by 16, she was recruited by the Yakima Valley Community College jazz performance department.
By the time she was 18, Griswold toured England with Yakima Valley Community College Jazz Combo 1, where they had the No. 1 hit at London’s famous Jazz Café for the month of March in 2001 with their rendition of “Cherokee.”
They will showcase that musical blend on the Tiny Stage on Thursday night.