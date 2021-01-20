Central Washington University lit up Barge Hall in amber lighting as a memorial to those who have lost their lives to the coronavirus pandemic, as part of a nationwide commemoration Tuesday night.
The country recently passed 400,000 COVID-19 deaths, with 28 in Kittitas County.
President-elect Joe Biden announced a national memorial was to be held the evening of Jan. 19, and CWU along with the Ellensburg community wanted to be a part of it.
The event drew a small crowd and was live streamed on the CWU Facebook page. In attendance was CWU Provost Michelle DenBeste, Mayor Bruce Tabb, Ellensburg Police Chief Ken Wade, Chief Medical Officer at Kittitas Valley Healthcare Dr. Kevin Martin and Kittitas County Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson.
“This is a day of memorial, but it is also a day to remember those who have grieved and lost people through this pandemic,” Tabb said. “We will continue to work together in this community. I believe that we stand as a standard with supporting and moving with and through the governor’s guidelines to keep all of our community. We could not do that without the incredible cooperation and support that Central Washington University has shown, and our other community partners have shown.”
While the reports of the vaccine are promising, the distribution could take months, and people should remain safe and keep being as careful as possible. Dr. Larson said people should continue to wear masks and social distance, and generally continue to protect the other members of their community.
“We have to remember that we have had 400,000 people die during COVID, and it’s not over yet,” Larson said. “Each one of those people is a family member of someone. Each person who has died in this community is an honored member of the community. This is a good way to refocus for people.”
DenBeste came to CWU in March at the beginning of the pandemic. She said her time at the university has been trying to keep people safe, and the response from the community and others in the university has been positive. This memorial was the first time she met many of her co-workers in person.
“I think that there really aren’t that many people COVID has touched in some way,” DenBeste said. “It’s nice to take a moment out of our super busy lives and be able to just remember the people that we’ve lost and have some hope for the future.”
Barge Hall would remain illuminated until 10 p.m.