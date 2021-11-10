top story Mercer Creek project within Ellensburg city limits combines flood mitigation with habitat restoration. By KARL HOLAPPA staff writer KarlHolappa Nov 10, 2021 38 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 A recently-started project along Mercer Creek within Ellensburg city limits aims to combine flood mitigation with habitat restoration. Mid-Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group A recently-started project along Mercer Creek within Ellensburg city limits aims to combine flood mitigation with habitat restoration. Mid-Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group A recently-started project along Mercer Creek within Ellensburg city limits aims to combine flood mitigation with habitat restoration. Mid-Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A series of partnerships between environmental nonprofits and local landowners is creating a brighter future for a watershed that runs through the heart of Ellensburg.Mid-Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group is working with property owners on a restoration project aimed at improving conditions along Mercer Creek. Funding for the project comes primarily from the state Department of Ecology with a focus on improving water quality within the watershed. Other funding has come through in-kind donations from Kittitas County and WDFW. The county is helping to remove the sediment offsite, and WDFW is helping with engineering aspects.PROJECT DETAILS MCF Yakima Basin Program Director Rebecca Wassell said the project was initially identified when the most downstream landowner in the partnership contacted the WDFW inquiring about what kind of projects could be implemented to benefit the stream habitat.“Mid-Columbia Fisheries started working with him and contacting his neighbors,” she said. “That was three years ago, and over the past three years our project manager Kat Strathmann has been working with all the partners to come up with a plan that meets all the project objectives and stays within a cost that’s appropriate for working within this area.”Strathmann said the partnership between the landowners and the city, county, state, and Mid-Columbia fisheries is the most critical element of the project’s success.“All of these groups are working together on this restoration project, which is also a flood control project,” she said. “It is pretty exciting to be able to complete 1,200 stream feet of restoration within city limits. We’re really excited about it, and I think the other piece of the project that is really exciting is that we’re recreating and restoring riparian forest and shrublands that have not been seen along Mercer Creek in this area for quite some time. It is quite a wonderful thing when there are important parallel goals, in this case human infrastructure goals with flood management and prevention that is driving this project. When that’s able to combine with habitat restoration, that’s pretty powerful.”Wassell said the project, which began on Oct. 25, was initially planned to commence in the beginning of October, but water levels in the creek were higher than expected at that time. During the first week of work, she said conditions were still wetter than expected, which prompted excavation teams to come up with creative solutions to move forward with their work. She said construction work will most likely go through mid-November, with plantings along the floodplain happening shortly after the construction work concludes, continuing into December.“We like to plant when the plants are dormant,” she said. “That’s less stressful for the plants, and we have greater success. In this case, we were also waiting for after irrigation was shut off, so it pushed the project back a bit. There’s still the possibility that conditions will change if we have a flooding event or we get a really early snow, it is possible the project will get pushed back again.”Wassell said the project involves implementing an inset floodplain project along 1,200 feet of the east bank of Mercer Creek at the north end of Ellensburg.“We don’t have a lot of space left for our creeks in the developing areas of Ellensburg,” she said. “We feel very fortunate to have developed relationships with four landowners with adjacent property who are all interested in enhancing fish and wildlife habitat on their property.”Wassell said the landowners have granted permission to enable the project to create a 50-foot-wide floodplain, where weedy species will be removed from the landscape and replaced by native trees, shrubs, and wetland plants that are designed to thrive in the region. “One of the main weedy species we will be removing on the east side of the project are the tall non-native crack willow that we see all over town near our streams,” she said. “They are actually negatively impacting fish habitat, and they also cause flooding concerns for neighbors.”Species that will replace the problem willows include aspens and alders, and Wassell said those trees are species that coevolve with other native plants on the landscape.“In the stream itself, we will be creating pools and placing some features to improve habitat for the fish that live there,” she said. “We have native rainbow trout and other native species in that location. Further downstream in Ellensburg we have salmon that are in Mercer Creek, but they can’t make it up to the project area yet.”Wassell said the project also aims to improve water quality within the watershed. She said the crack willows that are being removed are known to hold contaminants for long periods of time. By removing them, she said the project will help remove what are referred to as legacy chemicals from the water table, as well as removing sediment loads from the streams.“There are particularly agricultural chemicals that we no longer use in Washington State but are still in our soil and still show up in our stream system,” she said. “Even when we sample insects in the Yakima River, we’ll still find concentrations of DDT, despite the fact that DDT hasn’t been on the market for several decades now.”BENEFITS GOING FORWARDWassell said there will be opportunities for residents to contribute volunteer hours to the project during the planting phase, and she said those opportunities will be advertised via the Daily Record and through social media when they are incorporated into the planning process. She said the completed project will have a marked change on the function of the landscape once completed.“It’s really going to be a nice functioning area when completed,” she said. “The pasture that is there now has already provided the stream room to get up and spread during high floods, but it hasn’t offered much in the way of storage or resistance to floodwater. The inset floodplain and the native deep-rooted trees, shrubs, grasses, and wetland plants are going to make for a hydraulically rough surface, so that when the floodwaters come up, they will be slowed and contained for a longer duration in that inset floodplain. That has real benefits for the health of the riparian areas, because those plants will get a nice recharge of water when flows are high."An added benefit Wassell said comes from the project is the improvement of flooding conditions in the immediate vicinity of the project."It's a very small project, so we don't expect to see changes in flooding downstream from there, but it is a demonstration of the kind of work we can do to balance habitat and flood reduction on a larger scale," she said.As the project kicks off, Wassell said the partnerships and development of the project embodies the state's salmon recovery model."It's meant to be a model of local initiatives and local cooperation," she said. "In this case, to have a private landowner constitute the beginning of a project that subsequently pulls in other landowners and entities like the county and city, as well as funding from grant sources is a great representation of that model." 