Micro-grants for 2020 are available through the Kittitas County Lodging Tax Committee, according to a news release from Kittitas County.
Grants are available for nonprofit organizations with plans to coordinate and produce an event within Kittitas County. Organizations applying should support projects with the goal of increasing non-resident visitor expenditures coming from 50 miles or further outside the county.
The funds are available to be used in partnership with the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce, for promotion of the event. Potential uses for these funds include advertising through print, electronic and web advertising, publications, and/or marketing collateral. Funding may also be considered for event operations upon approval of the county’s Micro-Grants Committee.
In the release, Amy McGuffin, CEO of the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce said, “We are excited to work with the county on this opportunity. Our role is to work with a variety of entities in the areas of marketing, promotion and grant writing. The hope is that we can help them now with their needs, and then successfully progress into the consolidated process- a win-win situation.”
This grant is funded through Kittitas County lodging tax funds and is administered through the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce. In the release, Kittitas County Commissioner Laura Osiadacz said, “The Micro-Grant process is a wonderful example of how the County has the ability to adapt to the needs of our community. We heard loud and clear the consolidated process did not meet the needs for many smaller nonprofits. This offers a resolution that is compliant with the Revised Code of Washington but allows for a process that can easily be navigated through for grant requests of $1,000.00 or less.”
For additional information, call the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce at 509-925-2002 or email Amy McGuffin at amy@kittitascountychamber.com.