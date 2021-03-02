Kittitas School District Superintendent Mike Nollan has announced his retirement from the position, stating he wants to spend more time with his family after a recent health diagnosis.
Nollan has been a part of KSD for just about two years. Prior to coming to Kittitas, Nollan had been the assistant superintendent, and served as the interim superintendent, for the Ellensburg School District.
Nollan said he has been diagnosed with CLL (Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia). He said CLL is not an aggressive form of leukemia, and many people can have it for years without noticing the symptoms. However, it “has changed my perspective on what I want to do.”
He said he wanted his stay in Kittitas to be longer, but the diagnoses have changed his mind. While he said he could still work if he has to, he would rather spend time with family. His retirement will take effect in June. The district has already started the search for a new superintendent and conducted a round of interviews last week.
“The work has been really hard because of the pandemic and because of the levy cliff, those two things have hit us really hard,” Nollan said. “But as far as the people I’ve gotten to know and work with, it’s a great group of teachers, great group of administrators and staff to work with. I have thoroughly enjoyed that.”
While he was not superintendent for long, he was in charge when the nation was hit with the largest and deadliest pandemic in a century.
Nollan had only been superintendent at KSD for a year before the pandemic started affecting schools across the nation. So far KSD has not had a confirmed case of transmission of the virus at school, and it was one of the first districts in the county to move to a hybrid learning model.
“The school board made the decision to have kids come back to school … was a courageous decision and we made it happen,” Nollan said. “And it was a good decision.”
One thing Nollan said about the district and the community is it’s clear everyone cares about the students. He saw teachers, coaches and volunteers working with kids, and putting in the time to make sure they were able to get the most out of school.
“I think it’s a very students-oriented school district, and I think that’s a real credit to all who work here and live here,” Nollan said. “It’s not something I created, it was here before I got here.”