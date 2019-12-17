For most, one penny by itself doesn’t hold much significance. A local fundraiser however has shown the collective power of everyone pitching in a few pennies to give back to our community.
The KXLE Million Penny Drive has had its ups and downs over the years but has held strong in its goal to raise at least 1 million pennies each holiday season for those in need. Every cent raised by the program is distributed for Upper and Lower County Christmas basket programs.
The station’s roots in fundraising go back beyond the million-penny drive. In the 1980’s, KXLE General Manager Brad Tacher said the station hosted a fundraiser called the Cowboy Christmas Ball, which also benefited the Christmas basket program. He said the event was generally held at a fraternal hall in town.
“We would get a band to donate their time,” he said. “The hall would take the alcohol money and all the other proceeds would go to the community Christmas basket.”
Tacher said those early events generally raised a couple thousand dollars. When the Loyal Order of Moose moved from its location on Fifth Avenue, the fundraiser struggled to find a venue to hold their event in. Around that time, station DJ Steve Scellick had heard of another radio station running a similar penny drive.
“He brought that to us, and we talked about it,” Tacher said. “We thought we should give that a try since we didn’t have any other way to really help out the less fortunate in our community during the holidays in terms of presents or food.”
The event had its first year in 2007 and was wildly successful. Tacher said almost 2 million pennies were collected during the inaugural year.
“It went off awesomely,” he said. “We had a great response from the community and businesses.”
Unfortunately, the Great Recession hit shortly after the fundraiser started, and Tacher said that had a marked effect on the amount of money raised for a few years.
“We still made our million pennies every year except maybe one, but it was still a tougher time,” he said.
After a few years, things began to pick up again and Tacher said it’s been running almost seamlessly since then.
RECIPIENTS
In the beginning, all the funds were donated to the Christmas basket program in Lower County. When the Upper Kittitas County Senior Center began its Christmas basket program, they reached out to Nita Bowers expressing interest in participating. Tacher said the center now handles distribution of the buckets in Upper County as well as collection of funds.
“All the money collected in Upper County stays in Upper County,” he said. “Umpqua Bank is our sponsor bank and they help separate the money and know where it came from and who it should be earmarked for.”
Once the funds are all collected and organized, Tacher said dispersal generally happens around the first of the year. Generally, the drive starts the week before Thanksgiving, but due to the organizational changes to the Lower County Christmas basket program this year he said they got a bit of a late start.
“We do get the jars out as fast as we can,” he said. “It usually starts piling in in the last two weeks. Hopefully we can get up to at least a million pennies and satisfy some families with presents under their tree.”
The program is run entirely by volunteers. The Upper Kittitas Senior Center continues to handle the work in Upper County, and about six volunteers handle the distribution and collection in Lower County. Tacher said many of the volunteers have been with the program since the early years.
“Those people have not turned over,” he said. “They continue to do it. It’s their way of helping out and giving a little bit.”
Those familiar with seeing the buckets for the drive during the holidays may feel like they have seen less of them in local businesses over the years, and they are right. Tacher said the program has focused on making the distribution and collection process more approachable for the volunteers charged with doing so.
“We kind of have narrowed down to high-traffic places,” he said.
ACCOUNT OPEN YEAR ROUND
Although the buckets are only out during the holidays, Tacher said the account is open all year for people who decide to donate at another time. During the holidays, he said there are also what are affectionately referred to as “penny elves”, people who choose to remain anonymous that will occasionally challenge a local business to match the pennies collected at their locations. Because of efforts like those from the penny elves, Tacher said he estimates approximately 40 percent of the funds raised each year come from corporate matches or donations.
“They’ve been really successful at that,” he said. “That is just really ground floor, knocking on doors, talking to people.”
Although every penny counts regardless of corporate or individual origin, Tacher said the event strives to focus on the concept that every person can make a difference with even a few cents to throw in the bucket.
“We have children that come up here with their 10 pennies literally in their plastic bag they’ve held on to,” he said. “Their grandma or mom brings them up. That act of simple donation is a great lesson for them and a reality check that even when you’re down and out, you have couple pennies you can spare for someone who isn’t as well off as you.”
With all the work the community puts in to make the program successful, Tacher said that makes it worth soldiering on to hit that million-penny mark for each upcoming holiday season.
“I think it’s been said many times in many different ways about how gracious this community is,” he said. “In a small community where people know each other, and they can see I think the effect right before their eyes. They may know or see somebody that has been helped by this program and see how it uplifts them. It gives them pride to live here.”