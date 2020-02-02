As a result of warmer temperatures, rain and wind, Kittitas County is currently experiencing higher than normal water levels for rivers and creeks, according to a news release from the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies in both the Upper and Lower County are conducting periodic checks, monitor levels and make notifications where warranted.
Current areas being monitored are the Teanaway, Elk Meadows and some streets in Roslyn.
Nighthawk Lane in Elk Meadows has about 1.5 feet of water coming down the roadway but is passable. There are approximately 10 residences in the area that are being affected but none of them at this point have water in them.
The National Weather Service has indicated the water levels crested late Saturday night due to temperatures dropping. At this time citizens are asked to monitor their areas and to contact The Sheriff’s Office (509-925-8534) if they observe any flooding or require assistance.
As a safety reminder be cautious of driving through any water that is across roadways as flood water can easily undermine the roadway surface. The Sheriff’s Office will continue to monitor the situation and will provide information if the situation changes.