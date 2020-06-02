The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office has concluded the search for a missing hiker after their body was located shortly before dark Monday on a cliff face on the west side of Peoh Point.
According to a press release, Marcus Carroll was hiking alone out to the viewpoint and was last heard from Saturday at around 5 p.m. His truck was recovered on the access road into the viewpoint. Kittitas County Search and Rescue members terminated the search Monday evening when drone footage verified his body on the west face of the cliff. Due to the technical aspects needed and the time of night, Carroll’s body was recovered this morning.
“On behalf of our first responders, our heartfelt thoughts are with the family and friends of Marcus Carroll,” Kittitas County Sheriff Clay Myers said in the release. “We pray their anguish and grief will give way to acceptance and some level of peace.”