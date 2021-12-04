Support Local Journalism


At first observation, the new exhibits at the John F. Clymer Museum/Gallery seem like a mix and match display. But with each step viewers take, they easily slip from one into an entirely different artistic experience, and that’s exactly what curator Matthew Lennon had in mind.

“When artists go public, put their work before you, they take a risk, and are vulnerable to rejection and criticism. Exhibitions are a demonstration of the artist’s courage and generosity,” he said. “The Stretch in the main gallery, Desert Artists in the McGiffen Room and Julie Peterson’s stunning landscapes on The New Artists Wall once again form an aesthetic of sensations of diversity and complex beauty.

“These exhibitions invite you to go beyond looking at art to seeing. The making of art is an intimate and intense experience. The process is challenging and demanding. The Clymer galleries allow viewers to Stretch their imagination.”

You can walk six-seven steps in the Main Gallery where it almost seems like going from one world to another, engaging with work from John Clymer himself to local photographer Verne Rainey’s new documentary of kids of Kittitas County to local Sheri Bay’s water colors to Phil Klucking and Krystal Allen’s work.

“Each artist has their own personality and that’s why I put this show together the way that I did,” Lennon said, standing in the vastness of the main gallery. “People tend to box them into a certain style and don’t notice the complexities.”

Clymer’s work is the centerpiece at the visual dining table. His work Barnyard Ski Jump is a detailed experience of a young man taking a run off the barn rooftop on skis, but it’s the small details that really tell the tale of childhood exuberance.

The expressions of friends on top of the barn watching their friend go elbows over tea kettle off the roof. Goats and chickens tucked away under the barn all factor into the vision.

But the real link in the chain, Lennon included Clymer’s rough sketch pencil drawing next to the color piece, showing the development of the color art in comparison to the stark black and white. Details were worked out, added and developed from one to the other almost like watching a Disney production come together.

The show also includes Clymer’s “Jody and the Deer,” giving the exhibit a nice mixed bag of visions.

“I like the idea of including the rough sketches next to it to give a history of the work,” Lennon said. “You go from the pencil drawing to the color and better understand the process.”

The Stretch exhibit in the Main Gallery includes John Ford Clymer, Ely Sahm, RisingFire, David Kane, David Allison, Verne Rainey, Gordon Lambert, Cheryl Renee Long, Sheri Bay, Gwendolyn Budnik, Phil Klucking, Pennie Hammer, Krystal Allen and the amazing landscapes of Terri Jarrett Rice.

“They all go together. One minute you’re looking at an oil the next watercolor,” Lennon said. “Photographer Verne Rainey has an entire new batch of local kids. He’s down in Arizona right now with the cowboys and I expect him to come back with something all together different.”

David Kane’s exciting work acrylic on board shows why he’s considered a master painter in the Pacific Northwest. RisingFire shares a Pacific Northwest indigenous flare with “Echo of the Falling Water,” allowing viewers an inside look to the First Nation.

The McGiffen Room showcases Desert Artists, including John Ford Clymer, Lenny Harm, Judy Kalin, Danny Koen, Jan Popp Rose, Lundberg Louise Peeples, Linda Bishop and Phyllis Pufahl.

The 38-piece, 11 artist exhibit also shares a distinctive blend of technique and talent.

“It’s a nice mixed bag. Most of these artists are from Moses Lake,” Lennon said. “All of them go together. There’s Danny Koen’s work on John Wayne called ‘The Duke.’ Each brings something new and different to the experience. There is also seven pieces of John Clymer’s work.”

It is definitely worth the experience of taking just a few steps from one visual world to the next. From the works of John Ford Clymer himself to local artists from just down the street.

It’s a mixed bag that fits together like a well, worn glove. All of the individual pieces formulate the collective whole. Step back and take it all in at the Clymer Museum/Gallery.

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

