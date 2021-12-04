Mix and match exhibits at the Clymer Museum/Gallery gives viewers an exciting blend of visual delicacies By RODNEY HARWOOD staff writer Rodney Harwood Dec 4, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 “Salmon Queen” by RisingFire is one of 14 artists on display in The Stretch exhibit in the Main Gallery at the John Clymer Museum/Gallery. Matthew Lennon photo The McGiffen Room features 38 pieces by 11 different artists featuring an exciting arrangement of styles. Matthew Lennon photo The Clymer Museum/Gallery features three new exhibits in the Main Gallery, the McGiffen Room and the New Artist Wall, running Nov. 30 through Jan. 8. 2022. Matthew Lennon photo Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save At first observation, the new exhibits at the John F. Clymer Museum/Gallery seem like a mix and match display. But with each step viewers take, they easily slip from one into an entirely different artistic experience, and that’s exactly what curator Matthew Lennon had in mind.“When artists go public, put their work before you, they take a risk, and are vulnerable to rejection and criticism. Exhibitions are a demonstration of the artist’s courage and generosity,” he said. “The Stretch in the main gallery, Desert Artists in the McGiffen Room and Julie Peterson’s stunning landscapes on The New Artists Wall once again form an aesthetic of sensations of diversity and complex beauty.“These exhibitions invite you to go beyond looking at art to seeing. The making of art is an intimate and intense experience. The process is challenging and demanding. The Clymer galleries allow viewers to Stretch their imagination.” You can walk six-seven steps in the Main Gallery where it almost seems like going from one world to another, engaging with work from John Clymer himself to local photographer Verne Rainey’s new documentary of kids of Kittitas County to local Sheri Bay’s water colors to Phil Klucking and Krystal Allen’s work.“Each artist has their own personality and that’s why I put this show together the way that I did,” Lennon said, standing in the vastness of the main gallery. “People tend to box them into a certain style and don’t notice the complexities.”Clymer’s work is the centerpiece at the visual dining table. His work Barnyard Ski Jump is a detailed experience of a young man taking a run off the barn rooftop on skis, but it’s the small details that really tell the tale of childhood exuberance.The expressions of friends on top of the barn watching their friend go elbows over tea kettle off the roof. Goats and chickens tucked away under the barn all factor into the vision.But the real link in the chain, Lennon included Clymer’s rough sketch pencil drawing next to the color piece, showing the development of the color art in comparison to the stark black and white. Details were worked out, added and developed from one to the other almost like watching a Disney production come together.The show also includes Clymer’s “Jody and the Deer,” giving the exhibit a nice mixed bag of visions. “I like the idea of including the rough sketches next to it to give a history of the work,” Lennon said. “You go from the pencil drawing to the color and better understand the process.”The Stretch exhibit in the Main Gallery includes John Ford Clymer, Ely Sahm, RisingFire, David Kane, David Allison, Verne Rainey, Gordon Lambert, Cheryl Renee Long, Sheri Bay, Gwendolyn Budnik, Phil Klucking, Pennie Hammer, Krystal Allen and the amazing landscapes of Terri Jarrett Rice.“They all go together. One minute you’re looking at an oil the next watercolor,” Lennon said. “Photographer Verne Rainey has an entire new batch of local kids. He’s down in Arizona right now with the cowboys and I expect him to come back with something all together different.”David Kane’s exciting work acrylic on board shows why he’s considered a master painter in the Pacific Northwest. RisingFire shares a Pacific Northwest indigenous flare with “Echo of the Falling Water,” allowing viewers an inside look to the First Nation.The McGiffen Room showcases Desert Artists, including John Ford Clymer, Lenny Harm, Judy Kalin, Danny Koen, Jan Popp Rose, Lundberg Louise Peeples, Linda Bishop and Phyllis Pufahl.The 38-piece, 11 artist exhibit also shares a distinctive blend of technique and talent.“It’s a nice mixed bag. Most of these artists are from Moses Lake,” Lennon said. “All of them go together. There’s Danny Koen’s work on John Wayne called ‘The Duke.’ Each brings something new and different to the experience. There is also seven pieces of John Clymer’s work.”It is definitely worth the experience of taking just a few steps from one visual world to the next. From the works of John Ford Clymer himself to local artists from just down the street.It’s a mixed bag that fits together like a well, worn glove. All of the individual pieces formulate the collective whole. Step back and take it all in at the Clymer Museum/Gallery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Exhibit Gallery Drawing Art Museums Painting Cinema Artistic Handicraft Artist Matthew Lennon John Ford Clymer Viewer Rodney Harwood Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com Follow Rodney Harwood Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesKittitas County Commissioners censure Kittitas County clerk for treatment of employees and customersMissing Mississippi man found deceasedSearch continues for missing Mississippi manWhole Health Pharmacy adjusting quickly to new business after Bi-Mart announcementEllensburg girls' basketball erases EastmontLocal doctor responds to undercover investigation into vaccine exemption activitiesNov. 29 blotter: Bear in the backyardNew Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce communications manager loving the positionEllensburg girls’ basketball whips past WenatcheeDec. 1 marks the end of an era for Daily Record newspaper delivery Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter