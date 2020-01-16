In honor of Martin Luther King Jr., Central Washington University hosted an event that teaches the students of the day and the teachers of tomorrow.
On Wednesday Mount Stuart Elementary School students made the trek to the CWU campus to take part in the annual "Make and Difference" event.
The “Make a Difference” event has been part of CWU’s MLK Jr. celebration for the past 11 years. According to Elizabeth Vidaurri, program manager with the Center for Leadership and Community Engagement (CLCE), the event is led by CWU education majors. This provides future teachers with an opportunity for first-hand experience with elementary-level kids.
Vidaurri said the event brings in more than 250 elementary students over two days, and that CWU uses between 50-80 education students to teach them. Grades 2 and 3 were taught on Wednesday and grades 4 and 5 on Thursday.
CWU junior and education major Dayra Castro said events like this allow college students the opportunity to “interact with kids in a creative way.” These types of events provide training for college-level students and a lesson for elementary-level students.
“It was nice to see their (the kids) creativity,” Castro said. “And how they were all different from each other. We gave them all certain instructions, but they would mix them up and do something different and unique.”
For the elementary students, this event was a place where they could learn about Martin Luther King Jr. and what he did for America.
Paul Coppin is currently the long-term substitute teacher for Heather Burnham’s third-grade class.
“I have been to this (event) in the past and it is always good to have kids hear about Martin Luther King and the Civil Rights movement,” Coppin said.
DeShawn Martin, one of the third-graders in the class said that he knew about MLK Jr. before the event, but that he was still having a great time. Martin said the event taught kids about how MLK Jr. was kind and that he helped put an end to segregation.
Martin’s classmate, Abiageal Frank said that she was happy to be learning about Martin Luther King Jr. at CWU. She and the rest of the Mount Stuart students participated in different activities during their time at CWU such as coloring, reading books and watching a video about the life of MLK Jr.
The event on Wednesday started at 9 a.m. and ended around 1:40 p.m. Today's program also starts at 9 a.m. but is scheduled to last until 2:30 p.m. There is also a “Peace March” at 4 p.m. Thursday in the SURC Pit that is open to the public and a “MLK Remembrance Program in the SURC Theater at 5 p.m.