Meals for all kids across the county are being provided at no charge by the FISH food bank this summer. The program, “Picnic in the Park,” resembles the mobile lunch program provided by the school districts during COVID restrictions, and even uses some of the same suppliers for their meals, and the same locations.
Despite the name of the program, there will be no picnics in the park. The coronavirus pandemic is still around and so are the some of the restrictions that come with it.
As a result, FISH staff and volunteers provide children up to 18 years old with breakfast and lunch for seven days. More meals are provided each Wednesday (Tuesday for people in the Cle Elum-Roslyn School District), with the only hot meal being provided in-person during pickup, usually pizza.
“This year Picnic in the Park is a little bit different again from last year, which was again a little bit different from the previous year,” FISH Special Program Manager Teo Bicchieri said. “There are still quite a few waiver restrictions from the USDA… What we are doing is continuing on the service the Ellensburg School District had in place.”
The program got its name from how it started out, which was picnics in parks. Bicchieri said it began around a decade ago, and over the years it evolved into providing sack lunches instead of hot ones, to save food from being wasted. This change came in handy when the pandemic began last year, and people needed a way to get meals safely and easily.
The mobile meal model being used by FISH is very similar to what they did last summer, but now they have some more funding from the state and the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI).
Bicchieri said a grant from OSPI has provided them with funds to buy a van, and deliver meals to children in Upper County. This is not something that was possible last summer, and the staff at FISH are happy to be helping an even wider range of people.
“We have actually added back into our service Upper Kittitas County which is something we have done historically,” Bicchieri said. “It has been an amazing gift that’s really helped us partner with some of our communities up there, which is cool.”
Last year the program provided over 40,000 meals to children in the county, and according to FISH Executive Director Peggy Morache, they expect to be able to provide another 20,000 to people in the upper county.
The program started last week on June 23, and will continue until a week before school starts, September 1.