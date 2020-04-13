The moment is special unto itself. It presents such a connection between mother and daughter and the best of friends, that not even a global pandemic can take it away.
She lives in isolation at a local rehab care center where life seems more like solitary confinement, but it’s a necessity for the most vulnerable in the COVID-19 high-risk society. But you never know when the things you taught your kids might come in handy one day.
Rose Seth taught her daughter Sharon Seth Ellison how to use sign language so they could communicate with her husband’s parents. The eye contact and hand communication they shared so long ago is a way the two long-time Ellensburg women are carrying on today.
Rose is the elder in a clan which has five generations. She lives at Prestige Rehabilitation and Caring Center. Sharon sends her nice cards and comes by for regular visits. The thing is, they share the latest gossip and keep in touch through the window by using the sign language they both learned way back when.
“My dad’s mother and father were deaf mutes. Mom taught me and my brother to sign when I was somewhere between 6 and 8. I could talk pretty easily to grandma and grandpa,” Sharon said. “I’m a little rusty now. I used to be pretty fast when I talked with my hands.
“What I do with mom is I go over and ring the doorbell to let them know I’m there. Then I go around to her window and we’ll talk with sign. I get chance to ask her how she’s doing. Mom and I have been the very best of friends all my life. She’s just been so active her whole life, so to be able to keep her spirits up is very special. I just want her to be happy and this is one way I can do that.”
Rose is an accomplished wildlife photographer and loves to paint with oil. Her favorites are connected to the mountains, landscapes, animals, the Western heritage she and her family enjoy. She used to hunt and fish and enjoy family outings in the woods.
“Up until a few years ago, mom was still doing wildlife photography and getting out to watch sunsets. She’s always been really active,” Sharon said. “I told her when she was in her 80s, people your age take naps during the day. She told me she didn’t have time for a nap. I want to enjoy the outside.”
Rose Seth turns 100 years old on Aug. 1, where she’ll be joined in celebration by five generations of family. Where business as usual in this country might not ever be the same in her lifetime — is forever.
“My mom turns 100 on Aug. 1 and my birthday is the very next day,” Sharon said. “We’ve always celebrated our birthdays together. But we have five generations to help us get through this.”
Rose and Elmer Seth met in New York, but made their way back to the Pacific Northwest in the 1940s because they needed some of that Western heritage and room to breathe. Elmer established Seth Motors, which now in its third generation of ownership. He was a part of Ellensburg business for decades until died at age 83.