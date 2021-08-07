When he was younger, William Craven wore many hats in Roslyn — school custodian, gravedigger, and for four groundbreaking years, mayor of the town he loved so dearly.
Community members, legislators and members of the Craven family gathered in front of the Northwestern Improvement Company Store building in Roslyn Wednesday to honor Craven for his feat of becoming the first Black mayor in the state of Washington.
Craven was born in Roslyn, his father having moved to the town from Texas to work in the coal mines. According to historylink.org, Roslyn’s population had once been 22% African American, after 300 Black miners had been brought to town as strikebreakers in 1888 and 1889. By 1975, except for Craven’s family, the article said Roslyn had only one other Black resident.
Craven was selected to fill a vacant mayoral slot in Roslyn on June 10, 1975, after the town council unanimously voted him into the position. He then ran for the position in the next election, winning with 272 votes out of a total of 305. He served as mayor until 1979.
“Some people will like me, some people won’t,” Craven said of his initial appointment by the town council in a 1975 Spokesman Review article. “I didn’t run for this job as a black man, but as a man. I wanted an equal chance to try — if I can’t do it, the people will vote me out in September.”
After winning the election, the historylink article said the position was part-time, with Craven continuing to work as a school custodian and gravedigger while mayor.
“Some people tell me it isn’t fitting for a mayor to do such work,” Craven said in the Spokesman Review interview. “I tell them the mayor’s got to make a living, too.”
“Today is indeed, a great day,” State Rep. John Lovick said of the dedication event. “William Craven dedicated his life to public service and to helping others.”
Along with his work in the school and cemetery, Lovick pointed out that Craven served on the town council prior to assuming the mayoral position.
“In 1975, William Craven may have made history, but back then, he clearly was not looking to make headline,” Lovick said. “But in the process, what he did was he made headway. What Mr. Craven did was he made sure that the roads were plowed in the snow and protected the city’s watershed. In addition to plowing the snow, he paved the way so that others could follow in his footsteps. The roads he paved will last forever.”
Because of Craven’s landmark appointment, Lovick said he paved the way for other African Americans to serve in local government, including himself. In 1995, 20 years after Craven was elected mayor, Lovick pointed out that there were five Black mayors throughout the state.
“You opened many doors for many of us,” Lovick said of Craven’s accomplishments. “Because of your journey, many of us are able to go farther than we could ever envisioned and dreamed possible.”
State Rep. Jamila Taylor, Chair of the Black Member’s Caucus said the dedication marked a historic day to honor Craven and his family.
“Having living history amongst us and knowing about the contributions of African Americans to our communities, to know that we have been part of our state’s story since its inception, it’s great to see and honor the legacy of Mayor Craven,” she said.
State Rep. Frank Chopp, whose grandparents lived in Roslyn talked about his history of knowing Craven during the 1970s.
“Over the years, Will dug the graves for many of my relatives,” he said. “When my relatives would talk about Willie, it was always with respect and affection. They respected Willie and they liked him.”
Chopp said for himself, it was a personal point of pride to know that the town where his family had such deep roots had elected the first Black mayor in the history of the state.
“Only later did a city to the west of us do the same thing,” he said. “There’s a lot of history in this town, and we should remember the points of pride.”
Chopp choked up as he reflected on the history of the Northwestern Improvement Company Store building that stood behind the monument being dedicated to Craven.
“Decades ago, it was a source of much pain,” he said of the building. “This building was the company store, and quite frankly, my family hated the company. This very company store blatantly discriminated against Black miners and their families. To overcome the past, we must remember it. By the force of will and a lot of hard work, Will Craven became important not only to Roslyn and the state of Washington, but also to my family.”
Before helping Craven unveil the moment being dedicated to him, Gov. Jay Inslee said Roslyn has aspects of its history that make it unique amongst any other within the state.
“There’s no other community that represents so much of the blending of ethnicities and nationalities as you can see represented in the cemeteries you care for and have put on the National Register,” Inslee said of Craven’s work toward preserving the town’s history. “(Craven) did not just hang his hat on the historic feat of being the first Black mayor. The reason he is loved is because he represents so much of doing everything you can imagine for his community.”
Upon unveiling the monument that celebrated his historic accomplishment, Craven said he was humbled by the community turnout for the event, as well as the support he has had from his family over the years.
“My mother said do what makes you happy, and that’s why we’re here,” he said. “I know she’s looking down and smiling on us saying, ‘Darling, you did a great job.’”