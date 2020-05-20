Additional COVID-19 cases associated with the outbreak at Twin City Foods were reported Tuesday by the Kittitas County Incident Management Team, according to the news release from the Kittitas County Public Health Department.
To date, Kittitas County has 64 total confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 49 of the 64 cases related to the Twin City outbreak. All patients continue to be stable and there are no hospitalizations at this time. The number of cases listed as recovered also took a jump up Tuesday from 15 to 30 cases.
The IMT is working daily to make one-on-one connections with people who have tested positive. Those conversations last anywhere from an hour to an hour and a half, which includes questions about how the patient is feeling, who the patient may have come into contact with while infectious, and any needs the individual has in order to stay home.
Twin City Foods, Inc. has worked closely with the IMT to address safety moving forward and reopened on Tuesday. Per the IMT, Twin City Foods will now require masking of all employees moving forward. Only employees who have tested negative and do not have other Twin City Food employees in the household will be allowed to return to work today.
“We are seeing that the amount of people wearing masks in a community is having more impact on limiting the spread of COVID-19,” said Kittitas County Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson. “So, all employees will be required to wear a mask at Twin City Foods moving forward. The safety plan in place is a quality plan and only had the addition of masking.”
Safety plans and coordinating with businesses in the future will assist the county in continuing to move forward while reopening the economy. All businesses must have a safety plan per the local Kittitas County Health Order. Health order information is available at https://www.co.kittitas.wa.us/response/202003-covid19/default.aspx along with Business Safety Plan Worksheets and Technical Assistance.
If you have questions about your health, contact your health care provider or you can call the Temporary COVID Clinic at KVH at 509-933-8850. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 or go to the Emergency Department at KVH. If you have general questions about COVID-19, please call the EOC at 509-933-8315 or 509-933-8305.