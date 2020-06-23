During the coronavirus pandemic, outdoor recreation has provided a sense of normalcy. Daily walks, runs, hiking and biking have become routine, along with fishing and golfing that have been allowed since early May.
But now that Kittitas County was approved to advance into Phase 3 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Safe Start plan on Tuesday, a four-phase process, recreation activities are more abundant.
Reopening in Ellensburg are dog parks, playgrounds, the skate park, Mountain View Park sports court and the Rotary Park restrooms. The front gate of Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park also will be opened, so people won’t have to make a trek to go swimming at Carey Lake at Irene Rinehart anymore.
“Within the next few days we’ll be fully operational,” Ellensburg parks and recreation director Brad Case said Tuesday morning.
Phase 3 allows gatherings of no more than 50 people and indoor recreation facilities at a 50% capacity. The city of Ellensburg is still evaluating its indoor activities at the racquet and recreation center, which includes a soccer field, two tennis courts, four pickleball courts, three racquetball courts, one fitness/weight room, one batting cage and men's and women's showers and locker rooms.
“The racquet center is still closed — all of our indoor facilities,” Case said. “We can open those up with the exception of the adult activity center, we’re still trying to work through that. But we plan to open up the youth center and the pool in Phase 3.
“… This time of the year at the racquet center, the use if very low, because people are outside recreating. The Central tennis courts are open to the public, so people have the opportunity to go play tennis at Central.”
POOL PLAN
As for the pool, Case said the week of July 6 is the tentative reopening date.
“We're still working through our reopening plan on that,” he said. “We're waiting on some training information from the state on how we train our lifeguards and do some things we did differently than what we did previous to all this. So, we still do not have that information from the state.”
Basketball courts remained open at the onset of the pandemic and weeks into it before large gatherings forced the city to board the rims or remove them completely. But those will be replaced this week.
“We started to see large groups gathering,” Case said. “You would have 10 to 15 individuals playing full court. Going out shooting yourself or with your kid, obviously the level of concern associated with that is a lot less.”
Despite it being outdoors, basketball courts pull people to a specific area, similar to dog parks and skate parks. It's why the city waited until Phase 3 to reopen those amenities.
“We knew that any of the park amenities that we had, whether it be the skate park, the dog park or basketball courts, that was going to draw people to those locations,” Case said. “So, the philosophy behind it was that we would keep those areas that specifically drew people together, we would keep those all closed. And so, an open area out of Rotary Park where you have 15 acres of open turf, there isn't a specific area that's drawing somebody to that location. So, you can open it up, people could go out and use it, they could space themselves out socially distance and that's a fairly low-risk activity.”
But Case wants to instill others to continue to practice social distancing and to be smart about using the city’s amenities.
“Restrooms, we’re going to get out and clean them more often but it’s also important for people to pack their own hand sanitizer and to just be smart,” he said. “If they go to a park and it’s packed, go to a different park. We have over 250 acres worth of park ground and we would really encourage people to explore other places and visit other parks if they show up to a park and it’s packed.”
