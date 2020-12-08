Mike Moreland and Darren Allen took the next big step, elevating from Top Hand to the Ellensburg Rodeo Board of Directors.
There has been a little bit of a shift on the board with Jerry Jensen stepping down after 16 years and the addition of Jon Morrow. Now, the board adds Moreland and Allen to the lineup.
“It truly is an honor to be selected as a member of the Ellensburg Rodeo Board of Directors and I feel absolutely passionate about the sport of rodeo and the history that it represents,” Moreland said. “I can’t wait to represent the Ellensburg Rodeo and our community as a director and share my passion for rodeo with all.”
Said Allen, “I am very excited to continue my work with the Ellensburg Rodeo as a Director, he said. “Give me a wave and a shout-out at one of the world’s top rodeos on Labor Day weekend, the Ellensburg Rodeo,” said Allen when asked what he is most excited for as a Director on the Ellensburg Rodeo Board.”
Moreland was born and raised in Enumclaw on a farm. He traveled the country showing Simmental cattle growing up. He spent the first part of his career as an airline pilot before taking a position with his current company where they supply equipment to food processors all over the Northwest.
Moreland joined the Ellensburg Rodeo Top Hands in 2018. He took on multiple committee roles in advertising, media, Behind the Chutes, grounds and Fan Zone. He and his wife, Kelly have three boys, Reid (10), Trent (7) and Cody (5), and have lived in Ellensburg for six years since moving from the Dallas/Fort Worth area.
Allen is originally from Oregon. He’s been a resident of Kittitas County for 43 years. He has volunteered for the last nine years as a Top Hand. Two of those years he was the president of the Top Hands. Over those nine years, he worked in multiple aspects of the rodeo, Behind the Chutes, parade, Section 9, and the Springwood Party.
Allen works full time in the HVAC Industry as a service manager. Allen and his wife, Kendra, have four children and three grandchildren.