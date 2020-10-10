In-person instruction will begin at Morgan Middle School on Monday, and the school is preparing for the return of students.
The opening on Monday will be similar to the elementary schools opening last week, except for one major difference. MMS has class periods, which means students will not be able to stay in one room with a small group of others. Students will be moving to new classes and mixing with other students.
However, principal Michelle Bibich is confident in the school’s plan, and is just happy to have students back in the building. She knows it’s difficult if not impossible to predict every possible outcome, but says she thinks the district has done its best.
“We have worked so closely as a district to make sure our systems are tight, and we have taken into account everything that we can anticipate,” she said. “I feel like we can really pull this off. We may learn, once the kids get here that there are pieces that we didn’t anticipate, or we anticipated incorrectly and we will have to adjust, but I feel we have a very good plan.”
MMS is expecting people to get better at the hybrid model as it progresses, and for people to become more familiar with the safety precautions that the school is taking.
One of these precautions is the daily attestation, a short survey, students need to complete before school every day, where they list if they have any coronavirus symptoms. This attestation is taken by every student in the district, not just those at MMS.
According to Bibich, all students are required to enter the school through the main entrance, where they will form into three lines. The first line is for students who have completed the attestation and have the results ready for inspection. The second line will be for those who have completed the attestation, but do not have the results. The final line will be for students who did the test and showed some symptoms, or who haven’t completed it and need help.
“That will help the families who have done it (the attestation) ahead of time, their kids will be able to move much more quickly,” Bibich said. “It also lets them get through the process without getting behind someone who hasn’t done the test yet or who needs some help with it.”
Lockers and locker rooms are not being used during the hybrid model. This is so students are not tempted to hang out by the lockers in large groups.
Lunch will be served in the cafeteria, unlike the elementary schools where it is delivered to the classrooms. There will be three lunch times for three groups every day, and tables are limited to three students each.
During passing periods, the hallways are “one-way.” Students will rotate around the school and because the hallways are not a perfect loop, students will have to cut through the gymnasium.
“It will be an interesting process, but the two assistant principals have gone through and marked it really clearly which direction. We are going to give the students a tour their first day back, following the one-way hallways,” Bibich said. “These are especially important for kids because they normally like to high-five each other when they pass by each other or stop and visit when they run into their friends. This will help keep everybody moving in the same direction.”
The school will only have about a third of the students in the building at one time. There are currently around 750 students enrolled at MMS, and 250 of them are in the online learning class, the Virtual Academy. The remaining 500 are split up through the hybrid model, to attend in-person on different days.
“It will feel really interesting in the building with such a small group of kids, in a building that is built to comfortably hold 750 students,” Bibich said. “It’s going to feel really different to have only 250 of them walking around.”