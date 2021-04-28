As an educator, you have to wonder where the connection lies, which is the right button to press to set it all in motion.
Middle school is the age where they are just starting to think outside the box, still influenced by what they see and hear around them, but starting to develop their own ideals based on those influences.
“You try to spark an interest,” Morgan Middle School history teacher Nate Bradshaw said. “It’s hard to be from Ellensburg and not know something about the rodeo. A lot of these kids have family displayed here.”
The classroom was now a bit of tangible evidence that appeared before them in the numerous displays of nearly 100 years of Ellensburg Rodeo history on exhibit at the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame. Three groups had gone through on Monday. This was the first of three more groups from Morgan Middle School to visit on Tuesday.
As the group of eighth graders moved through the museum, it was difficult to read what was going through the 14-year-old’s minds as they stood before a piece of history from their own town.
They grew up with a Smartphone in their hand, where a Google search produced reams of information, both accurate and inaccurate. Here, they didn’t have to dial in on information, it was clearly visible, dating back to the days before Netflix, the cell phone or even internet.
“Who’s ever heard of the Rodeo Grandmas?” Rodeo Hall of Fame historian Mike Allen said, serving as the tour guide.
Not a hand went up. It really wasn’t a fair question. Janis Anderson, Judy Golladay, Peggy Minor Hunt, Lorraine Plass, and Chloe Weidenbach were Kittitas Valley ranch women who filmed a series of television commercials in the 1990s, and a lot of people don’t know that.
Allen, a former history professor and historian, is actually part of one of the exhibits, pictured as a youngster at the 15th anniversary of The Posse during the 1954 parade. He didn’t bother asking the group who that kid in the cowboy hat was.
But Allen made things interesting and informative, kept things fluid as he showed the class of some 25 students exhibit after exhibit. This was one of the first times the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame has been used as an educational tool since it opened on Pearl Street with a hands-on bit of U.S. history.
Whether they knew the significance of having 25-time world champion Trevor Brazile’s saddle on display or who world champion Larry Mahan is, didn’t much matter. It was part of the educational process and letting them discover for themselves was part of the process.
Fourteen-year-old Kera Leishman likes to play basketball. The University of Alabama shirt she wore indicated she had other interests. But the trip to the Rodeo Hall of Fame was an experience outside the realm of reading it in a book or searching for information on the web or a phone, and she liked that.
“I think the museum is really important. It gives us a chance to see a lot of stuff and learn about it,” she said. “I like rodeo and being outdoors. The roping events are interesting to me.”
It’s hard to say if the educational connection was made on a Tuesday afternoon on Pearl Street. But as students moved throughout the building that was 23 years in the making, it became clear just how important the archives are.
The Ellensburg Rodeo is expected to be inducted into the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame sometime in July, and the local hall of fame has it covered.