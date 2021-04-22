The Ellensburg School Board voted Wednesday night to proceed with secondary-grade level scheduling changes to close the school year despite opposition to a portion of the plan from Ellensburg High School teachers.
Middle and high school students in Ellensburg will return to class in full on May 3, with some exceptions.
Freshmen and sophomore high school students will return to five days a week in-classroom instruction. Junior and senior students at the high school will stay in the hybrid model except for Wednesdays, which will bring all students back in full. Morgan Middle School will bring all students back Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday with Wednesday being an optional support day.
While the district has a tentative agreement with middle school teachers to implement the changes, it does not with high school teachers. At a meeting on Wednesday, 17 of the 20 high school teachers in attendance rejected the proposal, citing the concerns of students who do not want another set of changes implemented at this point of the school year.
Ellensburg Educators Association President Donna Grassel told the Daily Record Thursday morning, “EEA wants to continue negotiations with the district in an attempt to develop a plan that meets the various needs of our EHS students.”
This decision was made in a vote by the Ellensburg School District Board of Directors during a special meeting on Wednesday. This vote changes not just how students will be returning to school in full, but also pushed the date back a week from the original date of April 26.
“What I really like about this plan is I think it address the parents that completed the surveys,” School Board President Jason White said during the meeting. “It really did address the sophomores and the freshmen needing to get back, it address the social and emotional side to that. It also addressed the uniqueness that the juniors and seniors have.”
Superintendent Jinger Haberer, who presented and recommended this plan to the school board, said keeping upperclassmen in the hybrid model was best because it allowed them to keep their schedules. It also provided a day (Wednesday) where all students would be in class to catch up on their work and see their peers.
However, she also said that when EHS teachers were surveyed on this plan, 17 out of 20 voted against it.
The decision to push the date back was made after the board heard reports from the community, with high school students stating they wanted to remain in the hybrid schedule because they have already built their daily lives and routines around it.
“As students we are burnt out already and this change to five days a week might just shock our bodies and we might fall further behind due to not being used to the schedule,” student representative Jaden Burroughs told the board.
Burroughs said she was happy that MMS and EHS students were being treated differently, as the EHS students she had spoken with didn’t want the change to five days.
White, who questioned why the start date needed to be moved back a week on Monday, said he was thankful to the people who spoke at that Monday meeting for answering his questions.
“It totally makes sense why you need that extra time, and I think this is a great step in the right direction,” White said.
The vote on the middle school proposal was unanimous. The vote on the high school plan was three in favor and one against, with Dan Shissler unable to attend the meeting, or cast a vote. Board member Meg Ludlum said she liked the high school proposal, but voted against the plan saying she felt the issue was too divided for her to approve anything. She originally wished to abstain from the vote but was unable.
“I cannot support moving forward with the wide range of opinions we’ve heard expressed from the community including a great many teachers and students and parents,” Ludlum said. “I also agree with what was said in that we didn’t hear from the marginalized communities as we did the more privileged ones.”