top story Moving day set: Shady Acres Mobile Home Park to close this coming August By KARL HOLAPPA Staff Writer Dec 4, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Kittitas County commissioners announced this week that the Shady Acres Mobile Home Park adjacent to the Kittitas County Event Center will close this coming August. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record Issues with water infrastructure played a role in the decision by the Kittitas County commissioners to close the Shady Acres Mobile Home Park this coming summer. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record The Kittitas County commissioners will scheduled a community meeting with Shady Acres Mobile Home Park residents to discuss the next steps. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record Rodney Harwood/Daily Record Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A lengthy saga will finally be coming to an end at Shady Acres Mobile Home Park, although the end will not come until summer.The trailer park, which has been the central focus of a long and protracted legal battle with Kittitas County will be closing for good this summer. According to a press release from the Kittitas County Board of County Commissioners, the board has authorized to renew written existing leases, but has decided to close the park. The final move-out date for tenants will be on Aug. 15, 2022. The release said the decision to close the park came as a result of deteriorating infrastructure to the park’s water and sewer system.“This decision was not made lightly,” the release said. “Years of mitigation and repairs have been done in order to prevent risks and hazards to the residents of Shady Acres and the proximity of Wilson Creek. Notices of both newly written existing leases and park closures have been served to the Shady Acres residents.” The release said the county along with community partners will be having an information meeting to go over the next steps, although the date for that meeting has yet to be set. “The community meeting will give Shady Acres residents the opportunity to ask any questions they may have as well as connect with local resources for new housing solutions,” the release said. “The community partners that have been invited are HopeSource, Accolade Properties, Kittitas County Housing Authority, and representatives from the Washington Department of Commerce: Manufactured/Mobile Home Relocation Assistance Program. The BOCC voted to compensate tenants for the assessed value of their mobile home or $6,000.00 whichever is the greater amount.”DIFFICULT DECISIONIn interviews with the Daily Record, Commissioners Laura Osiadacz and Brett Wachsmith elaborated on the difficulty in making the decision. Commissioner Cory Wright could not be reached for comment by press time.“One of the things that really spurred on and painted the picture for me on this was that we had leases that needed to be renewed,” Wachsmith said. “We had to have that conversation as a board anyway. Right around Labor Day Weekend, we were dealing with a lot of water issues at the parks. It’s an old line going to the park, and you need to be able to provide potable drinking and bathing water. There was always a looming question about what’s going to happen when they go to turn the water back on.”Wachsmith said crews ended up replacing between 30 and 50 feet of line to the park around Labor Day Weekend, and said the concern was how the county would house the tenants if their homes lost access to water, especially on a weekend like Labor Day. “That’s just one piece of the puzzle,” he said. “At what point do we decide that the risk and liabilities outweigh having the park stay open. Although it was a hard decision for everybody on the board to do this, we’ve built strong partnerships with local organizations like HopeSource and Habitat for Humanity, so having that outreach and proactive approach is what we want to do going forward.”Commissioner Osiadacz personally visited the remaining tenants to talk about the decision.“When this decision was made, it was needed to give notice to the residents before early December,” Osiadacz said. “I felt that it was extremely important to have a member of the board present when speaking to the residents.”ACCESS TO RESOURCESOsiadacz said the priority of the board is to work with the remaining residents to ensure they have access to all the resources they need in their impending transition. In her conversations with tenants, she said some of them relayed the feeling that they knew this was coming eventually.“I care very deeply for all the county’s residents, and this is no different,” she said. “When we walked door to door, one of the reactions that stuck out was a lady that stated she had ongoing challenges with her infrastructure. We had tried to work with her on fixing things, but then things would break again.”As the issues surrounding the park have existed long before her term, Osiadacz said the final decision to close the park was extremely difficult.“Initially, I was not in favor of this action,” she said. “There wasn’t a better alternative because of the failing water infrastructure. That’s a basic necessity for people to live healthy, happy lives. If the county is not able to provide that security for them, we need to work with them to find a better option.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesKittitas County Commissioners censure Kittitas County clerk for treatment of employees and customersMissing Mississippi man found deceasedSearch continues for missing Mississippi manWhole Health Pharmacy adjusting quickly to new business after Bi-Mart announcementEllensburg girls' basketball erases EastmontLocal doctor responds to undercover investigation into vaccine exemption activitiesNov. 29 blotter: Bear in the backyardNew Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce communications manager loving the positionEllensburg girls’ basketball whips past WenatcheeDec. 1 marks the end of an era for Daily Record newspaper delivery Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter