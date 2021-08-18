Crews are at work throughout the Kittitas Valley making progress on a multiple-site solar project that has been the subject of much contention over past years with local residents.
Seattle-based TUUSSO Energy was given approval by the Washington State Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council in June to begin construction on the Columbia Solar Project. The project, originally planned for five sites spread out within the Kittitas Valley, has been reduced to three.
In a monthly progress update provided to EFSEC on Tuesday, TUUSSO Energy CEO Owen Hurd said progress is moving along at a swift pace at all three sites within the valley. Piles have been driven at the Penstemon site, located off Tjossem Road. Medium voltage underground work at the site has also been completed, and racking and tracker installation has just gotten underway.
“Puget Sound Energy has also recently begun work on the point of interconnection,” Hurd said of progress at Penstemon.
At the Camas site, which is located near the Penstemon site and adjacent to Interstate 82, Hurd said pile driving is currently underway, as well as construction on equipment area pads. At the Urtica site located near Damman School, Hurd said construction surveys have wrapped up, and underground work is underway at both equipment areas on the site. Underground boring between the two equipment sites has also begun at the site.
“Wildfire smoke and high heat has been an issue recently,” Hurd said of safety regulations being enforced at the job sites. “We have N-95 masks on site and we’re taking additional water breaks based on different heat levels.”
In the coming weeks, Hurd said project managers will continue to focus on planting plans at the three sites. After long pandemic-related delays, torque tubes were delivered to the project sites. PSE will also begin work on interconnection points in the coming two weeks.
The project is the first solar facility to be sited by EFSEC and covers approximately 200 acres of land within the valley. According to an EFSEC press release, each solar array will be capable of producing 5 megawatts of energy, for a total of 15 megawatts of electricity production which will be tied into the Puget Sound Energy service area.
TUUSSO applied for a site certification agreement from EFSEC to construct and operate the facility in October 2017, requesting an expedited review process to do so. After reviewing a completed environmental checklist, EFSEC granted its request for the project in July 2018, stating in the press release that the council found that the project would have limited impacts on the environment with mitigation measures.
Based on the council’s recommendation, Gov. Inslee approved the construction of the facility in October 2018. Although Kittitas County had enacted a moratorium on solar facility development in 2017, the decision at the state level effectively overrode the county moratorium. The project has been the target of community backlash, mainly due to concerns over disruption of rural character and the project’s siting on prime agricultural land.
“As part of the site approval the company committed to site restoration and financial assurance that they will return the site to agricultural use at the end of the useful life of the facilities,” a June EFSEC press release stated. “During the siting process, the public raised concerns about the disruption of natural vegetation, which the company addressed by committing to a revegetation and vegetation management plan in disturbed areas. TUUSSO also agreed to establish an ongoing Technical Advisory Committee to monitor mitigation success over the life of the project and completed a raptor study to investigate impacts on the local raptor population.”