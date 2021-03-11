Recreators in Upper County last Saturday may have heard the drone of helicopters and seen the fleets of first responder vehicles, but it luckily wasn’t for an ominous reason. Instead, a vast team effort involving multiple agencies from the region were assembled in the area to train for the real thing.
The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, Kittitas County Search and Rescue, Seattle Mountain Rescue, Kittitas County Fire District No. 6, Ski Patrol Rescue Team for Snoqualmie Pass, and Naval Air Station Whidbey conducted a joint winter backcountry search and rescue training mission in the area of Hex Mountain on the east side of Lake Cle Elum Saturday.
According to Kittitas County Search and Rescue Coordinator Deputy Ellis Nale, the training mission was actually a mock mission, with two scenarios that had “victims” in place along Hex Mountain. A press release from Deputy Nale said the training event involved staging a traumatic high-angle skiing incident with multiple injuries, along with a secondary incident involving an avalanche with multiple burials.
Teams worked together to insert ground teams into the technical terrain and effect the rescue. NAS Whidbey and their Navy Blackhawk Rescue Helicopter that is equipped with a hoist transported some teams into the field, while other teams were shuttled in on snow machines provided by KCSO and KCFD No. 6. Members from all teams assisted with the mock rescues. NAS Whidbey trained on hoist operations with SAR personnel as well, to include hoisting the mock victims out, just like it was a real mission. The command and staging location was at KCFD No. 6 Station 62, located just south of the Last Resort.
In the release, Nale said the credit for the operation goes to Kittitas County Search and Rescue and Seattle Mountain Rescue worked together to set it up, with special thanks going to KCFD No. 6 for hosting the event at its fire station and Naval Air Station Whidbey for making the long trip to participate.
“Search and rescue teams from King County and Kittitas County, as well as our local fire districts work together quite often during all seasons, and training together on rescue operations and interagency communications is a key part of success,” Nale said in the release.
In an interview with the Daily Record, Nale said joint training exercises on this scale are executed at least a few times a year, and that they compliment the regular training done by county-based search and rescue crews throughout the year.
“We run a search and rescue academy for new members annually in the spring,” he said. “There’s several search and rescue teams in Kittitas County, including the K-9 and horse teams and the communications team. They are all part of the same team, but they all have their different roles and those teams all train on a monthly basis.”
Nale said the larger joint exercises are critical to develop and maintain cohesion between the various teams, especially in regions where counties share terrain that is heavily used by recreators, as is the case with King and Kittitas counties. In remote regions, he said there are often access points that can only be reached by one county and not the other, further making the team-based training critical.
“We have a lot of search and rescue missions within them,” he said. “On large incidents, ones involving multiday missions for lost people and operations in remote regions, we do better when we train like it’s real. We all know each other and have common communications. It just makes for a smoother mission when the real thing happens.”